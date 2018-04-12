Three Ways Social Media Can Benefit Your Business

The way that firms are conducting business continues to change at a rapid pace. Firms are now having to rethink the very channels and methods that they use to share and engage with a consumer base that has a lot less patience, and time, to take an interest in what they have to say. Gone are the days of billboards and mail outs, today’s customers are after information that they can easily digest while out and about with friends, or on the go. Luckily, the ideal solution for this comes in the form of social media. No longer just a phenomenon for millennials, social media is rapidly changing the very nature of how business is conducted, meaning that more and more interactions happen online. If you are looking to give your business a boost, then using digital channels could help you with a variety of issues across several business departments.

Recruitment

If you are currently struggling to fill several positions, or normally find it hard to make sure that your recruitment drives are picked up, then the answer that you need could be in the form of social media. Sites such as LinkedIn are designed specifically with recruitment in mind, providing a professional online platform on which to post job listings and create useful network contacts that will benefit your business along the way. Even if you are a recruiter, such as Procurement Recruiters, then social media is the ideal way to attract top talent and fill open positions fast. So, if you have not woken up to the benefits of being able to browse hundreds of relevant profiles, all at the click of a mouse, then make sure that you get online and start using social media to attract and retain the right sort of talent for your business.

Brand Awareness

If you are a company that lives and sleeps its brand and company ethos, then social media can provide the ideal platform on which to raise your brand awareness and even cultivate your own team of global brand ambassadors, individuals that love your products just as much as you do. Try Instagram to position and share instant stories and imagery that will gain likes and shares, raising the profile of your brand. You do not need to be a creative genius either, just make sure that you have a smartphone and a company profile and you are ready to go!

Product launches

If you have a product launch, or new campaign coming up, then you can use digital channels marketing to help support your efforts across the board. In fact, tools such as Hootsuite mean that you can plan and schedule posts to run on social media, no matter the time of day or night. So if you have not taken your marketing efforts online, then now is the time to make the most of what resources you have available to you, and get creative too.

From recruitment to product launches and even your digital marketing efforts, get online and make the most of social media if you want your business to get some serious results.