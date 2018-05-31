In a Tight Labor Market, High School Grads Can Make Big Salaries

Career and Vocational Tech Training Can Propel Wages to Six Figures

Welders, Plumbers, Technicians

Across the country, high school students are making their final decisions about which college to attend in the fall. And millions of college seniors wonder if they will be able to find a job after graduation. At the same time, Express Employment Professionals experts are reporting high demand for jobs that don’t require a college degree—many of those jobs pay wages that rival or exceed those of four-year college graduates.

“One of the significant ways our town is preparing high school students for careers is through our intern program brought to us by the program Better Together. The program is specifically called Youth Connect. Also, we realize not everyone is meant or wants to have a college degree and we work diligently to place those folks in jobs where a degree is not necessary,” said Connie Druliner, franchise owner of the Bend and Redmond Express offices.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, making six figures without a college degree is not outside the realm of possibility. Below are the jobs with median annual wages in the high 5-figures, approaching $100,000.

“A college degree is not synonymous with a successful career and a well-paying job,” said Bill Stoller, CEO of Express. “Despite what conventional wisdom leads some to believe, it is entirely possible to earn a good living without a four-year college education—and you can do it debt free. There is, of course, no replacing the value of hard work, a willingness to learn and good interpersonal skills, which are almost always required for professional success.”

