Time to Saddle Up! Join Us for the AWS Wild Rydes Serverless Workshop

This popular event gives developers a chance to try out their skills building serverless web apps for the AWS Cloud.

Facilitated by CTO Ryan Comindeer, this hands-on lab introduces techniques for building and deploying serverless apps based on modules that step you through the technology.

The scenario features the Wild Rydes unicorn taxi service, a company in dire need of a ride sharing platform.

Ideal for both those new to AWS and more experienced developers:

  • BUILD serverless applications using AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, Amazon DynamoDB, AWS Step Functions, Amazon Kinesis and more.
  • DEPLOY real-time streaming applications using Amazon Kinesis Data Streams and Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics.
  • LEARN skills and techniques for improving security (identity and access management, infrastructure, data, code and logging and monitoring).
  • EXPLORE new AWS services and Features.

Event Details
Date: May 20
Time: 3-5pm
Location: Zoom
Cost: FREE 

To register, please click here fivetalent.com/aws-wild-rydes-virtual-workshop/

fivetalent.com.

