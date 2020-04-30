Time to Saddle Up! Join Us for the AWS Wild Rydes Serverless Workshop

This popular event gives developers a chance to try out their skills building serverless web apps for the AWS Cloud.

Facilitated by CTO Ryan Comindeer, this hands-on lab introduces techniques for building and deploying serverless apps based on modules that step you through the technology.

The scenario features the Wild Rydes unicorn taxi service, a company in dire need of a ride sharing platform.

Ideal for both those new to AWS and more experienced developers:

BUILD serverless applications using AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, Amazon DynamoDB, AWS Step Functions, Amazon Kinesis and more.

DEPLOY real-time streaming applications using Amazon Kinesis Data Streams and Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics.

LEARN skills and techniques for improving security (identity and access management, infrastructure, data, code and logging and monitoring).

EXPLORE new AWS services and Features.



Event Details

Date: May 20

Time: 3-5pm

Location: Zoom

Cost: FREE

To register, please click here fivetalent.com/aws-wild-rydes-virtual-workshop/

