Tips For Setting Up A Craft Brewery Business

The number of craft breweries opening around the world has skyrocketed in recent years with a demand soaring for unique craft beers as opposed to large-scale corporate breweries with mass-produced beers. It is easy to see why so many entrepreneurial-minded individuals are opening their own microbreweries because the industry is rising and this can be a fun, social and rewarding area to work in, but it is also hard to compete and stand out in a saturated marketplace.

Read on for a few tips which should hopefully help you to hit the ground running with your brewery.

Educate Yourself

The very first step to take is to learn everything that you can about brewing and the industry. A simple enjoyment of craft beers is not enough to succeed in this industry as you will need to know the ins and outs of the brewing process, different types of beer, what the state of the industry is, trends, who your competitors are, and everything else related to this industry.

Focus On Quality

As such a competitive industry, you need to make sure that you are creating a high-quality product otherwise people will simply go elsewhere. It is a good idea to develop a beer or two that has a unique twist as opposed to a larger, more generic range. You will not succeed without making a beer that stands out when there are so many different products available, so do not be afraid of experimentation.

Streamline The Brewing Process

It is important to have a streamlined brewing process in place so that you can work efficiently and keep up with demand at all times. This means having a clear understanding of the process, training staff carefully, and investing in the best equipment.

This should include finding a vertical float switch manufacturer that has experience in making high-quality vertical float switches for breweries and wineries which will help you to streamline and avoid making any costly mistakes.

Create A Strong Brand

One of the most noticeable trends of microbreweries is creating a strong and memorable brand identity – something to help you appeal to the consumer and stick in their mind. This means that you need to create a memorable name and an attractive logo design which will catch people’s eye and make them want to try your products.

Create An Online Presence & Use Marketing

Much like any industry, having an online presence and marketing will be critical to success with a craft brewery, so you need to have a high-quality website with detailed information about your brand and products, be active across social media and use digital marketing to increase your visibility online.

Focus On The Local Market

In terms of distribution, it is best to focus on the local area as it can be tricky and expensive to distribute products on a national scale.

Here are a few effective ways to distribute your beers:

Approach local pubs, bars and clubs

Local trade shows

Online shop

Open up an onsite bar

Offer brewery tours and parties

Opening a craft brewery can be a rewarding, fun and potentially lucrative venture in a growing industry, but it is also hard to stand out from the crowd which is why it is helpful to know a few tips which will help you to succeed.