With the seemingly never-ending rise of internet marketing, it can be easy to overlook traditional methods of promoting your business. Yes, sending out emails and setting up social media accounts is incredibly easy and inexpensive. However, certain traditional methods still have an important place in the marketing strategy for your standard business.

Direct mail certainly fits that bill.

Whether it’s flyers, advertising new products, billing, information about an upcoming event, and so on, there are many possible materials to send out to your customers/potential customers. Not to mention that this exercise in publicizing can have a large positive influence on your business. That is, as long as you know how to devise an effective strategy – read on for 5 tips to improve your direct mail campaign.

1. Choose your format

As aforementioned, there are various formats available in which you can send out direct mail. Yet, when it comes to choosing the right one for your company, there are plenty of things to consider – such as the cost, impact and effort needed that’s associated with each method.

For example, a postcard is an inexpensive pick to get through the door (literally), but it is also limited regarding the information you can include. Whereas a product brochure is an ideal way to advertise all of your goods and services, but it is a much more complex and expensive option.

2. Stand out from the rest

By standing out, that means producing a piece of mail that will immediately grab the attention of recipients. For example, something as seemingly simple as color envelopes will help in differentiating from the generic mail that is usually received each day. Although sticking with the envelope theme, you could also add your own logo for that added touch of individuality and personalization.

Regarding postcards, leaflets and the like, ensure the imagery is vivid while sticking on trend with your business.

3. Offer something they can’t refuse

The best way to respect your audience for reading your mail is by providing them something worthwhile for their trouble. As a result, supply them with an incentive – such as a discount code or free gift when signing up – that will seemingly improve their chances of responding to your mail.

Also when doing this, get straight to the point and avoid fluffing up your material. Make it clear what you’re offering and how customers can benefit.

4. Focus on the right audience

It’s an obvious one, yet it is important that you target the right market with your direct mail campaign. So market research is a given to ensure you have your sights set on the right potential customers, while your mail should also center on their wants and needs.

5. Follow up on the results

You might think you’re done once you have sent out the direct mail, but in reality, it is only the start. After all, the campaign is all about fishing in the hope your audience will bite. If they do take the bait, you need to be ready to respond and reel in their custom. Fish-related analogies aside, it is highly important you strike when their interest is at its highest.

In addition to this, you should also conduct research about the campaign. Was it as successful as anticipated? What went right? What went wrong? That way you are better prepared for your next round of direct mail marketing.