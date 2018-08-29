Tips on Optimizing Your Supply Chain

Efficiency is a big part of doing business in today’s competitive market. In order to have more room to adapt to market changes and to maintain profitability in a tight market, an optimized and highly efficient operation is crucial.

For businesses who manufacture their own products, boosting the efficiency of the manufacturing line means taking a closer look at the key factors and optimizing each of them. In this article, we are going to focus more on how you can optimize the available resources and supply chains in order to have a leaner production capability.

Build Better Relationships with Suppliers

Building and maintaining good relationships with your key suppliers is the first step you need to take when you’re trying to optimize your supply chain. Having good relationships with the suppliers allows you to do a number of things that would otherwise be impossible.

For starters, you can run a tighter supply delivery schedule based on your specific needs; this, of course, is only doable when you have a chain of reliable suppliers. At the same time, you can also negotiate better prices and aim for higher quality in a highly optimized manufacturing process.

Colonial Metals, a leading company in the precious metal market, knows how to build strong relationships really well. One of the company’s strong suits is its close ties to mines and mining companies, markets, and metal suppliers in general. These relationships are what allow them to supply more than 600 products reliably.

Identify and Manage Risks

Even when working with reliable suppliers, there are still risks to mitigate along the way. Failure to prepare for these risks can seriously harm your ability to manufacture products, let alone manufacture your products in an efficient fashion.

Always know exactly the kind of risks you face before doing further optimization. The more you know about potential risks and factors that can disrupt your manufacturing process, the better you can minimize those risks and protect the operations.

The biggest question to ask is whether you can handle the risks you have identified without adding new suppliers to the chain. If the answer to this question is a NO, you also want to start adding backup suppliers to your supply chain for better risk management.

Understand Your Priorities

One last thing to decide before you can fully optimize your supply chain is the objective you want to prioritize. You can have as many objectives as you want but having a priority goal is still a must. Your optimization efforts will be much more refined when you have a single, clear goal in mind.

Many businesses opt for better process design. Others aim for manufacturing quality. There are also businesses that focus more on optimizing for lower production costs. Any of these goals are good for business. Unfortunately, aiming for all of them isn’t the kind of efficient and effective approach you want to take.

Set a goal and work on achieving the priority goal before moving on to other objectives. With the tips and tricks we have covered in this article, reaching an optimized supply chain level and smooth manufacturing workflow is not going to be a problem.