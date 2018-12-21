Tips to Prepare for a Thorough Home Roofing

When you get a brand-new roof, you’re looking at a whole journey for you and your kids. However, at times it can be very dangerous, and once the company gets to your house, it will all become a work zone. And unexpected things can happen all the time. Thorough Roofing is not an easy thing.

We’ve written this article to give you some tips on how to make your roof replacement go swimmingly.

Think of your kids and pets

They are the most curious about the entire process. There will be a lot of noise which can disturb their sleep habits or can even increase anxiety. It’s nice to watch the process from a safe distance, but you should take care of your pets and kids.

What you should do is talk to your kids and explain to them that some of the places in your house are dangerous and they cannot go there while the project is still in process. However, if your kids are too small, and pets don’t really understand humans speaking, it might be best to leave them with your family or your friends until it’s all done.

Move your vehicles from the usual spot

Contractors need to have access to their tools and trucks all day long, so you cannot block the truck with your cars. They might also need a place to load debris and shingles. You might want to move them as far away as you can until the work is all done. It’s also a good idea to keep your garage doors closed during construction to make sure you keep the debris and dust out of your garage space.

Remove all the wall decorations

By working on your roof, the vibration will get to some walls of your home, especially if we’re talking about some repairs at the existing deck.

What you should do is take down all the items hanged on your walls or ceilings. Also, it’s best if you remove all the decorations that are not permanently secured with screws. We’re also talking about chandeliers or other light fixtures.

Cove everything you have in the attic

During the entire process, installers will walk on your roof. All the debris and dust will fall in the attic. What you need to do is cover all your items from the attic with an old sheet until they’re done working. You need to be prepared to vacuum all the dust after your roof is ready.

Move the furniture away

The garage is the best place to put all of your patio furniture and grills and any other ornament what you have in the garden. If you don’t want to do that, place them all directly in the garden, but at a safe distance from the work zone.