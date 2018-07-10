Tips on Running an Efficient Workshop

The way a workshop is run effects how efficient it is in terms of energy use and also productive output. For everything to work as well as it should, organization is a key factor. When everything has its place, and there are set routines for the cleaning of equipment, you are less likely to need repairs, which will save the company both time and money. If you are the manager of a workshop and looking for ways to improve efficiency, then these tips will show you how.

Organize

A workshop is a space filled with tools and equipment, so it should be tidy, clean and organized so that workers can easily find everything they need. Make use of all the space available, such as shelving and racking on the walls, storage spaces under work-benches or even a suspended ceiling where you could store longer materials such as lengths of wood, pipe or tubing. Machinery and workbenches should be arranged to make the space user-friendly, for example, having the right tools and equipment within easy reach will prevent workers having to waste time getting tools from a different area.

Power Supply

Make sure you have enough electrical sockets for power tools where you need them. Having cables trailing across a floor because there is not a socket nearby is a health and safety hazard. If there are not enough power sockets, have more installed. It is also worth having a backup power supply, such as a reliable generator, to keep the workshop powered during power cuts because this will save your business time and money. If you are looking for a generator that’s powerful enough to keep industrial equipment running, searching for the best 20kva generator UK will give you an idea of what’s available.

Cleaning

To keep a workshop running efficiently, there should be a regular cleaning routine to keep the space tidy and the equipment free from too much dust and grease. Your regular cleaning schedule also gives you the opportunity to check equipment for damage, and get repairs made if needed. The floor should also be swept and cleaned regularly to stop debris and spills from becoming a slip hazard.

Bright Space

Painting the workshop in a light color will make it a bright, pleasant space to work in. Having light surfaces also makes it easier to see smaller parts such as screws and nuts. Often workshops do not have much natural light, so good quality lighting is also important as workers should be able to see what they are working on with no effort.

A clean, organized workshop makes it a pleasure to work in, as well as keeping the smooth running of a business. Keeping your workshop running well is key to its success, as well as the health and safety of employees. Provide training to employees so they can help keep the workshop in good order, such as keeping their area tidy. Having an efficient workshop makes business sense, so implement a few rules and procedures and see the difference it makes.