Tips for a Tight Labor Market

As unemployment is near a 50 year low, current job openings exceed available workers. Candidates know the market is in their favor, and ghosting is becoming common place. How can you find and retain talent in these labor conditions? Be mobile friendly, stand out from the crowd and stay connected to your candidates.

Are you Mobile Friendly?

You might be sitting behind a computer when you write those job postings, but that’s not where candidates are accessing them. The majority of job seekers are using mobile devices to search for employment. Take a moment to view your job postings on a mobile device. How many pages do you have to scroll through to get to the Apply Now button? Does your formatting lose its luster on a mobile screen? Find out. Apply to your own job posting. What is the experience like? Did it make you excited to learn more about the company? Did it give you an idea of what the company culture is like? Remember our attention spans are getting shorter. Over 60 percent of candidates quit mid-application due to lengthy and overly complicated application processes. Do everything you can to make that process, short, sweet and engaging.

Stand Out

With so many employment opportunities to choose from, what sets you apart as an employer? Competitive wages? Cold brew on tap? Scheduling flexibility? Another way to ask yourself this question, is: why would I want to come work for you? Wages aren’t always the strongest factor. Today’s candidates are looking for a company who aligns with their values, who afford them growth opportunity and encourages them to contribute. Leverage your strengths. It could be your company culture, a great management team or your dog friendly work place. If you don’t know, ask your team. What’s your favorite part of working here? Keep in mind, in a competitive market referrals are gold. Happy employees brag about their employers, and that’s how you find your next hire.

Stay Connected

Once a candidate applies you have a short window of their attention. Talk to them soon, and talk to them often. In today’s market, sitting on a candidate for any length of time puts you at risk of losing them to another opportunity. Use all the communication methods at your disposal and ask their preference. Job searching can be anxiety ridden for candidates, and simple steps like offering to text them information can make a world of difference. No matter what communication platform you choose, keep the flow of communication going.

A tight labor market can be intimidating, but by staying mobile friendly, leveraging your company’s strengths and staying in close communication you’ll have your next hire in no time.

Kat Gardner is the Talent Acquisition Specialist for BBSI. Previously a corporate trainer in the wholesale industry and most recently the HR Coordinator for Humm Kombucha, working with people is her passion. Known for driving positive company culture through staff engagement and development, Gardner is thrilled focus her skills on supporting Central Oregon businesses. Gardner grew up in Bend, and after a decade away is excited to get plugged back into her hometown community.

barrettbusiness.com