It is no secret to anyone that Instagram is currently the most popular social network in the world. In its portal you can find audiences for all tastes and ages, however, getting an Instagram profile that manages to attract the attention of users is not always easy since the great competition you face can minimize your efforts, without counting With which we often want to target a specific Mexican audience, which makes our objective more difficult.

Whether you want to be an influencer capable of monetizing your profile on Instagram or if you take the social networks of any brand, in this social network you can find an audience that, in addition to being highly active and participatory, is also one of the most attractive with Stormlikes .

Tips to Improve your Instagram Profile and Get More Followers

This 2020 may be the year that you achieve great growth on Instagram with these strategies that will make your profile shine among others, and have the success you have hoped for.

Publish Content Constantly

The saying goes that a saint who is not seen is not worshiped, and the same thing happens on social networks. Just as a publication or video can go viral in a matter of minutes and make itself known around the world via online, the attention of users is less and less, and if you do not publish content regularly, they will forget you.

In addition to constantly creating publications, you should not forget that the content must be related to the topic or niche to which your account belongs, which is visually attractive, remember that videos achieve more interaction on Instagram compared to still images and you should not have great knowledge and technical skills to create attractive stories or videos for your audience.

Don’t Forget About SEO

SEO doesn’t just work for search engines like Google, and should be implemented on social media as well. Where there is a search engine, there is the possibility of integrating SEO strategy.

To appear in the results, you must publish valuable, high-quality content and integrate hashtags and words related to the query, that is, always include a description of your content that includes the keywords with which you want to rank.

Remember that you can filter those people who are interested in content specifically with very national keywords or hashtags, it will all depend on your type of profile on Instagram.

Buy Specialized Followers

Buying followers on Instagram is one of the most common practices, however, it is not always favorable because, in addition to taking more drastic measures to control followers of this type on social networks, they are often not adapted to the public. to which we want to reach or the image that we want to contribute to our profile.

For this strategy to work, you must buy followers on Instagram that are active and real, whether they are personal, brands or companies, and in this way obtain the relevance you need in less time and be able to stand out among the search results, since the number of followers on this platform is a determining factor of your positioning.

Also, the best thing is that the followers you get are Mexican, and now you can get them more easily on a website that allows you to buy specialized Instagram followers in the Mexican market.

Interact with your Community of Followers

If you have already managed to capture the attention of some followers, make them feel at home. Participate with them, since in addition to generating more movement and activity on your Instagram profile, you will also achieve greater communication with them, know their expectations, their tastes through surveys, and generate a friendly environment in which everyone feels they belong. to a clan and they share something with you and with each other.

Make Raffles

Nothing better to attract more followers and maintain engagement than a raffle on your profile. Whether you give a product or want to make a virtual gift, by implementing this type of dynamics you can get more followers and greater participation with your followers.

Do not forget to create a simple mechanic, and preferably that includes leaving likes or that other users follow your account. Mention the start and end date of the draw to avoid misunderstandings, and share with the world your dynamics, in stories, content and profiles of other social networks.