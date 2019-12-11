Tips You Can Use to Protect Your Sobriety

You are deserving of accolades for your decision to get help for your addiction. It was a bold thing to do when the world around you was likely falling apart. However, this was only the first step in your journey towards lifelong recovery.

As you embark on your new life without the need to abuse drugs or alcohol, you are going to have to be diligent. Remember, addictions are diseases that can never be cured. You can only be arrested and leave them dormant with a genuine commitment to sobriety.

After all the hard work you have already done, you are deserving of some tips that could help you protect your newfound recovery.

1. Avoid Temptation – If you have a drinking problem, do you belong in a bar? If you have an addiction to drugs, why would you walk through the neighborhood where your drug dealers and drug-using friends roam? Don’t put yourself in situations where temptation might come calling your name.

2. Have Support Resources in Place – No one expects you to stay sober without support from others. Your support resources should include family and friends, plus you should be able to find much-needed support from 12 Step programs (AA & NA) and auxiliary outpatient care programs from your rehab of record. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help when you need it.

3. Watch Your Urges – Sooner or later, temptation or your triggers will test your resolve. You always need to keep a discerning eye on your urges. Experts say urges will appear periodically for a few minutes at a time. Stay tuned to your thoughts and feelings.

4. Keep Yourself Busy – If your time is being devoted to purposeful endeavors, you’ll find it’s far less likely that any thoughts about your addiction will enter your conscious mind.

5. Manage Stress – For addiction sufferers, stress is the enemy. If you want to avoid stress, you need to avoid stressful situations. If fear or pressure is just a regular occurrence in your lifestyle, you can learn to offset it by relaxing. You can relax with exercise, yoga, and fun activities.

6. Dealing with Pain Issues – If you encounter pain issues from an injury or accident, you must remember who you are. Taking pain medications would likely be a horrible idea. You need to plan the natural ways you can deal with pain without medical intervention.

7. Be Honest About Who You Are – If you are honest with your family and friends about your addiction disease, you’ll find they are more supportive than you could have ever imagined. If you are participating in drinking situations, they’ll be more than understanding why you ordered a coke or club soda. Don’t avoid your addiction history.

If you are wondering what the treatment for drug addiction is, it usually includes a detox program and lots of intensive therapy. After submitting to a successful addiction treatment program, you can use the above tips to ensure your recovery stays on track.