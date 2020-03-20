Top 10 Best Time-lapse Cameras for Construction in 2020

Timelapse photography is several photographs capture and connects together into a quick-paced video. It is something so appealing about time-lapse that it is viewed as one of the “most intuitive video forms”.

However, from new development to renovating, contractual worker to sub-temporary worker, time-lapse shows your whole construction story. Individuals watch time-lapse recordings just to see the activity unfold. With the help of a timelapse camera, you can watch over months and years of your construction progress.

Thus, capture your construction project from the beginning to end with convincing and appealing construction timelapse footage. We have mentioned 10 best timelapse cameras for construction:

Apeman Action Waterproof Camera

This construction time-lapse enables us to capture HD videos followed by 4k technology. It consists of a wide-angle lens to capture the perfect video of your construction story. It also provides wide coverage from the beginning to end with Wi-Fi and HDMI output.

Canon 7D Mark II

The 7D Mark II is the best option in contrast to the more costly and bulkier 1Dx. The 7D Mark II is highly suitable for architectural sites and landscapes with full-frame clarity. Thus, it gives top-quality time-lapse for your construction site.

Brinno BCC200

With Brinno BCC200, you get the best choice of recording construction time-lapse. It has a battery life of more than 2 months with a ready-to-view time-lapse video. Thus, it is considered to be the dedicated project time-lapse camera.

CamDo

With CamDo, you get engaging 4K quality time-lapse. It comes with remote monitoring for the biggest construction project. However, it is easy to assemble, install, and use with great quality footage.

OnReal G1 1080P Body Camera

It is made with a lightweight design to carry it easily on your construction site. It gives full-coverage recording for the best indoor and outdoor use. Thus, it is highly portable to carry it everywhere. It also comes with built-in Wi-Fi mode.

Brinno TLC120A-BK HDR Time-Lapse Video Camera

It gives superior-quality video recording for your construction project. It comes with easy to set up and use. It is best for large-scale projects which are reliable for your worksite. It ensures the best shot you need for a construction site.

YI Smart Dome Camera X

It comes with a full-time lapse feature followed by the class image quality. It is also added by night vision mode to record any last-minute work at your construction site. It gives distortion-free recordings added by a wide-angle lens.

MIOPS Smart Standalone and Smartphone Controllable Camera

Timelapse mode lets you determine the interim time anyplace between one second and 60 minutes, just as what number of photographs will be taken. Program your time-lapse photography for a considerable length of time or even months.

Insta360 One X 360 Action Camera

It has a video recording quality of 5.7k resolution. It also comes with a built-in Wi-Fi mode. It makes your video look smoother with a high-clarity picture. It is also added by a selfie stick for outdoor work added by the powered and durable battery.

GoPro Hero7

This camera enables you to control your movement with video stabilization. It is the best use for your outdoor purpose to capture the best story of your construction site. With its noise reduction feature, the progress of your worksite has a clear and audible sound.

Thus, these are the top 10 best time-lapse cameras for construction which allow you to capture or record the progress of your worksite under any environment with the great video quality.