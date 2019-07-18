Top 13 AngularJS Interview Questions You Should Prepare For Landing A Lucrative Job

AngularJS, the robust MVW framework of JavaScript is popular among web developers worldwide. The leading job portal, Indeed.com has indicated that the demand for AngularJS developers has risen and that this upward trend would sustain itself. As a freelance developer, you can earn up to $60/hour or can command an average salary of $63,029 by being a front-end developer or a software engineer in an organization.

Source

After completing your Angular course, you can apply for lucrative openings in the industry and take your career to the next level. While preparing for the interview, you must appreciate the fact that potential recruiters will test the depth of your technical understanding of this framework from different perspectives. This post will outline frequently asked interview questions whose satisfactory answers will land you the job you are aspiring for.

Frequently Asked AngularJS Related Questions in Interviews

1. Define AngularJS in a Nutshell

It is a dynamic open-source JavaScript framework that uses minimum coding and is meant to create rich and interactive single page applications (SPA) for the web.

2. Mention the Key Advantages of This Framework

AngularJS offers end users a desktop type experience through created SPAs. It expedites the development process by eliminating manual registering of callbacks and coding of iterative low-level DOM manipulation scripts. As DOM manipulation is separated from an app’s logic, testing of modular codes become easier. Also, 2-way data binding is supported.

3. While Migrating from AngularJS Version 1.4 to 1.5, What Needs to be Changed Primarily?

For adapting to newer components, ‘.directive’ has to be changed to ‘.components’.

Are SPAs Created With AngularJS Decipherable By All Browsers?

Yes, they are compatible with all browsers.

Mention The Important Features of AngularJS

The key features are scope, model, view, controller, services, data binding, directives, filters, and testable.

What Is ‘Scope’ in AngularJS?

It is a specialized JavaScript object which is instrumental in bringing ‘controller’ (JavaScript) together with ‘view’ (HTML). Properties are set on the scope by the controller whereas view attaches to them.

What Is Scope Hierarchy

Only a root scope is present in every AngularJS application. Scope for every view can be created by child controllers. After the creation of a new scope, it is joined to the parent root scope in the form of child scope. A hierarchy is created during the process of attaching.

What Is Data Binding

Data binding signifies the spontaneous syncing of data between components of view and model. In AngularJS, two-way data binding is used wherein the value of the scope variable is changed each time the binding of its model takes place with a different value. In one-way binding, the HTML’s scope variable is set to the 1st value to which its model is assigned.

Define Directives

On a DOM element, special markers called directives are present for instructing the HTML compiler to attach a given behaviour to the DOM element. Directives are started by prefixing ‘ng’ with them like ngModel, ngBind, ngClass, ngRepeat, etc.

There are 4 directives’ types namely Comment, CSS class, Attribute, and Element.

A directive can be used as a class name, element, or attribute. For defining the directive usage type, the restrict option has to be set within the directive declaration. Different settings for the restrict option are A (only attribute name is matched), C (only the class name is matched), and E (only element name is matched). These restrictions can be combined to produce the desired outcome.

Define the Digest Cycle

When the digest cycle is executed, a comparison of each new scope model value takes place vis-à-vis previous value. During the process (called ‘dirty checking’), any change detection will trigger the watches set on the new model for execution of the new digest cycle. Once all models have attained stability, this process carries on. Digest cycle can be triggered manually with ‘.$apply()’.

How Modules within AngularJS Applications Communicate?

Communication usually happens through events, services, and assignment of models on $rootScope. Controllers can communicate directly using ControllerAs, $$nextSibling, $$childHead, $parent, and other inheritance forms.

How is the Link Function is Different from Compile

Directives are combined with scope for producing live views using the link function. Registration of DOM listeners and manipulation of instance DOM are done by link function.

Template DOM manipulation and collection of all directives are the responsibilities of the compile function.

Explain Dependency Injection

It is a process of injecting dependent objects so that consumers don’t have to create them. It helps in decoupling and testing.

Complete Your AngularJS Certification For Availing Attractive Career Opportunities

Angular certification from a renowned institute will enhance your skill set substantially through the guidance of tutors with sufficient industry exposure and by working on live projects. Once you become a certified AngularJS developer, you can truly launch your career.

You can browse through these additional learning resources to gain further insights:

