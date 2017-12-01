Top 3 Tips on Creating a Winning PowerPoint Presentation

Working on a brochure/ presentation is not easy as it may seem to be at first glance. In-depth research, comprehensive data analysis, and scrutinous work on PowerPoint slides – all this is necessary in order to prepare a successful presentation. However, if you have no experience in this field, there is a risk for you to meet with failure. In this article, we will try to provide you with some useful tips on how to organize your work in the most effective way.

Tip №1 Presentation Design

Slide design is of more importance than we usually think. A correctly chosen template will make your speech sound/ look professionally and will make the audience attentive to your words. If you have no idea on what layout to use, you can always find the necessary template on https://poweredtemplate.com/brochure-templates/index.html in order to make a successful presentation. If you still decide do everything yourself, we strongly recommend you to use colors carefully. Be careful in using light colors on a white background, especially if it is a green background. It would be a good idea to use dark, saturated colors if you have a light background.

Each slide must have a title. Use a space of the slide in a smart way: an “empty” slide is better than the one with a lot of text on it. Usually, there should be 20 to 40 words in a single slide. Consider the audience will have no more than 50 seconds per slide perception. So do not overwhelm your slides with unnecessary data. It is strongly recommended to avoid solid text and use numbered and bulleted lists instead.

Tip №2 Time

The number of slides has a direct connection to the duration of the report in minutes. If you have a lot more slides than allotted time, then you risk having no chance to show all the slides. Otherwise, you will have to show them too quickly. But again, if you have too few slides, it means that you do not use them effectively. That’s why it is better to talk about one topic than to discuss several things without revealing it in full.

Tip №3 Report

When preparing the informational part of your presentation, make sure that it meets the following criteria:

The narrative must be consistent and logical;

Returning to the previous slide is not a good solution;

The report should be divided into sections;

If the report lasts more than 15-20 minutes, it is necessary to provide a brief plan before each section;

In each section, there should not be more than 4-5 paragraphs (otherwise, the audience will forget what the section is about);

The names of sections and paragraphs should be concise and capacious;

Begin the report with an explanation of what you will discuss.

Complete your report by summarizing the main points in a shorter and more understandable form. A concluding part of the presentation gives you the second chance to convey the main idea to the audience.

We do hope that these tips will be useful for you and will let you prepare a truly winning presentation!