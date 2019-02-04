Top 3 VPN providers to enhance your digital security in 2019

If you’re keen to stay anonymous and secure when you’re online, a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, is your ticket to digital safety.

Benefits of a VPN

The software is quick and easy to install and will ensure that you are completely confidential and free from snooping, spying or cyber attacks of any kind when you view censored websites, access geo-locked streaming content or torrent.

VPNs also have other benefits too, such as allowing you to use public WiFi safely and without risk of attack or snooping.

Paid for or free?

Most of the VPN services on offer are paid for via a subscription, but the cost of the service is only a few £££ a month and offers an excellent degree of protection for all of your online activities. Only a few free VPNs offer the full suite of features and benefits that a user would want.

Bear in mind too, that some VPNs which advertise themselves as being ‘free’ are actually fronts for malware. If you see a VPN app that you don’t recognise on the Apple Store or Google Play, and it has no reviews, then avoid it to be on the safe side.

The best 3 VPN providers that enhance your digital security

We keep a close eye on the range of VPNs on the market and weigh up their pros and cons. Because the services on offer change regularly – and services start up and close down if they get on the wrong side of the authorities – it can be hard to know which VPN offers you the best service.

These are the three best VPN providers that we have found on the market today. Each has an excellent set of features and benefits and offers you total digital security when you operate online.

NordVPN review

This is our favourite VPN for a number of reasons, and it offers a solid range of benefits for an affordable price. You can jump to the detail immediately with this NordVPN review if you prefer just to get signed up immediately and on your way!

NordVPN offers 5,000 IP addresses and a whopping 5,000 servers and more across 61 global locations. Its HQ is located in Panama and it allows you to see content in over 60 countries.

The pricing is extremely affordable too, at around £2.30 a month if you sign up for a 3-year plan.

The service hs the biggest number of simultaneous connections, allowing six at any one time – compared to 5 or less offered by any other provider. The network isn’t as big as some other leading competitors and a few heavy users may want to see more servers.

Other than this though, the security, privacy and features clearly outscore every other provider on the market. This NordVPN review will tell you more.

ExpressVPN

Another VPN service that has been around for some years now, ExpressVPN has 15,000 IP addresses and more than 1,700 servers across 145 locations. Its country of jurisdiction is the British Virgin Islands and it has a serious stash of security technologies under its best, including powerful protocol support. This includes L2TP and IPSec.

The service also provides plenty of detailed information about its privacy policies, which include zero logging, and the setup guides make it very easy to get up and running.

As well as offering a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, customers can opt to pay by Bitcoin for even better privacy. Last but not least, there is a very obvious and simple to use the kill switch.

Read a review here.

PureVPN

If you’re looking for a whopping number of servers and IP addresses, PureVPN provides it in spades; no less than 300,000 IP addresses and 2,000 servers across 180 locations no less. Its jurisdiction is hosted in Hong Kong and the offer is a solid one.

No connection or identifying logs of any kind are kept. The performance of this VPN is extremely fast and there is a solution immediately provided on their webpage for Chromebook and Kodi. PureVPN is also the first VPN service to publicise its compliance with GDPR, for extra peace of mind.

The pricing package works at around £8.50 a month – fairly average – and you can scale up to business-level price plans if you need to. Customers can pay with Bitcoin if they prefer to. A 30-day refund applies if you aren’t delighted with the service.

Read a review about it on this resource.

Quick to use

Whichever VPN you decide to sign up to, it’s good to know that you’ll find the setup quick and simple with each of our three favourite services above. They have apps as well for use on devices, so you can download the security software onto your phone, tablet or laptop.

The market is a competitive one and consumers can only benefit, with the ability to enjoy their online time to the fullest whilst remaining safe, secure and completely confidential.