Top 4 Car Accident Injuries That Can Occur In A Work Vehicle Accident

The probability of getting car accidents is quite high. While some end up with fatalities, most car accidents only involve injuries.

Car accident-related injuries can vary depending on the car and how it crashed. Knowing the common car accidents might equip you to handle any kind of injury when the time comes.

So, here is a list of top car accident injuries that can occur in a work vehicle accident:

Back and Head Injuries

One of the most common injuries that you will meet in car accidents are head or back injuries, especially for the driver. These two parts of your body are the most vulnerable when it comes to car accidents. Most especially, if you are not wearing a helmet most of the time when you’re driving.

As a driver, when you’re seated in front of the wheel, you might hit your head against the steering wheel, windows, or dashboard during a collision. When you hit your head, it might cause you traumatic brain injuries that can be as simple as mild concussions or can go the extremes by causing a coma. Hitting your head might also lead to cognitive problems, hearing loss, vision problems, and skull fractures.

The spinal cord is a very essential part of the body that controls all your nerves. Damaging it can lead to reduced control and sensation to your legs, arms, hands, feet, and other parts of your body.

If these things happen to you, you can actually look for a car accident lawyer, such as David Bryant Law, and sue the driver who hit you. Filing a case would help you get justice and some money for your medical expenses.

Cuts and Scrapes

It is very common to end up with cuts and scrapes after a car accident. When you hit something, there might be some things in the car that would break and be thrown at you. It can be windshield and window particles, coffee mugs, cell phones, eyeglasses, books, and such.

Even the deployment of your airbag might cause cuts. Always assume that anything that can hit your body during the accident can cause cuts and scrapes in your body.

Usually, these cuts and scrapes are minor injuries that won’t require medical assistance. However, there are times when the cuts are too deep and might result in loss of blood if not addressed immediately.

With deep cuts, you will need to get some stitching done in the hospital. When you are faced with deep cuts, it’s best if you try your best to stop the bleeding by putting pressure on it.

Arm and Leg Injuries

The same things that can cause injury to your head and back can also cause the same things to your arms and legs. Especially if you hit another car in front, your legs have limited room to dodge the impact of the collision. Your legs might end up getting stuck or squished during the accident.

Getting an injury on your legs might lead to crutches. If this happens, doctors might possibly. recommend a resting period. And, it might take a few days to months for your legs to heal. This goes the same way with your arms.

Neck and Chest Injuries

One of the famous car accident injuries is what you call a whiplash. Whiplash is when the collision causing that head and neck movement would lead to ligament and neck muscle damages.

The severity of injuries still depends on the situation. However, this can range from swelling and neck pain to actually temporary vocal cord paralysis.

With trauma to your chest area, the car accident might cause your ribs to be broken or your lungs to collapse. In fact, if you have pre-existing heart conditions, car accidents can also lead to cardiac arrest or, also known as, a heart attack.

Moreover, hitting the chest can lead to damages in your abdomen, pelvis, or internal organs. If you have these injuries, you will need medical attention as soon as possible.

Conclusion

While there are many kinds of injuries that you might experience when you’re in a car accident, these are just some common ones. With the descriptions above on the injuries that are common, you might be prepared in case this happens to you.

Keep in mind that you will be endangering not only your life but also the lives of other people on the road.

The first thing that you should do is to take extra caution and care, especially when you’re driving. Follow the road signs diligently and don’t drive if you are under influence or you don’t feel well. Always remember to drive safely and responsibly to avoid these accidents at any cost.