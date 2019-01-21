Top 5 US Universities for Business Education

Source: Shutterstock

When it comes to education, particularly at the tertiary level, there is little doubt (if any) that the United States of America is a top destination for a world-class education. With 15 of the top 20 universities in the world located in the country, there are more than enough reasons for students from around the world to yearn for admission into US colleges or universities.

But not all schools are the same when it comes to choosing a discipline or major. In fact, some universities may not offer some courses, focusing instead on a specific set of study programs that rigorously prepare their enrolled students for a career in the relevant industries. For instance, let’s consider technical education or the so-called STEM — an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are globally renowned for their excellence in technical education or STEM disciplines.

In a similar manner, there are other tertiary education institutions in the US that are famed for their rigorous and competitive business-related disciplines. In this article, we will list the top 5 of the universities that have earned their lofty positions due to their history of excellence in business education, research, and career success/impact of their alumni.

It should be noted that different organizations produce their own rankings based on their specific methodologies. Also, various rankings are published at different time intervals, the most commonly used one being the annual one. The list presented below is based on the 2019 Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings.

Harvard University

Being one of the best universities for masters in business education in America, Harvard University has a long-standing reputation of excellence in higher education. To every person familiar with global rankings of top universities, seeing Harvard appear at the top of this list should come as no surprise. Established in 1636, the university isn’t only the number one US university for business education but also the oldest American university!

Although the institution is comprised of 12 different degree-awarding schools, it offers its business education primarily in the Harvard Business School and also has an undergraduate program in Economics. As should be expected, studying at a prestigious university doesn’t come cheap, with a yearly tuition cost of a 2-year MBA program standing at $72,000. That’s a total of $144,000 in tuition fees!

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

This prestigious education institution was established in 1861 and is often ranked as one of the best universities for masters in business education in the US. Its business-related programs are mainly offered in its famed school of Management and Science — MIT Sloan School of Management.

The school offers undergraduate programs in Management, Finance, and Business Analytics. Its graduate business programs include the MBA, Master in finance, and Master in Business Analytics.

Yale University

Located in New Haven, Connecticut and founded in 1701, Yale University is considered to be one of the best universities for bachelors in business education. It offers business-related education through its undergraduate majors in Management and Economics. At the graduate level, there are the MBA, Master of Advanced Management, Masters in Global Business and Society, and the Masters in Systemic Risk Management. It may interest you to learn that this Ivy League institution was the first US university to confer a doctorate (PhD) degree as far back as 1861.

Columbia University

Initially known as King’s College, Columbia University isn’t only famous for its world-class education. It’s also the oldest university in New York state, having been established in 1754. As far as business education is concerned, it offers a number of undergraduate programs, including business management. Its graduate degree programs include the MBA, Master of Science in Accounting and Fundamental Analysis, Marketing Science, Business Analytics, and a few others.

Stanford University

Famous for its geographical proximity to the nerve center of US tech business sector, or, as it is known worldwide, the Silicon Valley, Stanford University has a strong reputation for grooming future business leaders and executives. Founded in 1885, the university has 7 schools, one of which is the Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB). It specializes in business education programs, including its world-famous MBA program. Being in the midst of so many technology companies, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Stanford is regarded as one of the best online universities for business education. A quick fun fact that may interest you: the founders of Google were doctorate students at Stanford in the mid-1990s when they created what is now known as the Google search engine.

Based on the above rankings, one can easily concur that students will be spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a US university for quality business education. But the final decision should be made after taking into consideration financial costs, location, and other important factors.