With each passing year, people are spending more and more time on their smartphones.

This is just one reason why having a mobile app for your business is so important: so you can reach out to and engage with your customers while they are on the go and away from home.

Alright, so your business needs an app. But now you might be wondering, what exactly does your app need to have?

This article will strive to answer that question.

Here are the top features your mobile business app needs to have:

A Rewards Program

Besides offering high quality products and customer service, a rewards program is the #1 way to make your customers loyal.

Setting up a rewards program on your app is also simple. Each time a customer makes a purchase, you can make it so that customers can scan the barcode of the receipt in the apps, and they’ll begin to accrue points (ex. 1 point for every $1 spent).

The points can later be exchange for a gift card (i.e. 100 points could equal $10 gift card) that they can use later on a future purchase.

You should also use your app to send discounts to your users through push notifications. You can send discounts on birthdays, holidays, and when users make a select number of purchases.

Ease-Of-Use

If there’s one reason why people delete apps, it’s because they’re difficult and complicated to use.

Therefore, functionality and easy navigation should be a top priority for you when designing your app. It’s simply a feature that everybody wants.

To most surefire way to know if your app is easy to use is by the number of clicks. The fewer the clicks the user has to do to use the app, the better. Before formally launching your app, allow your relatives and friends to test it out in the beta stage, and ask them if they feel your app was easy to navigate or not.

Social Media Integration

Your app must have the ability to integrate with major social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

People like to review their experiences, share pictures, and so on. You can also create a referral program where customers earn points for inviting somebody else to use your app.

Mobile Payments

Last but certainly not least, mobile payments and in-app ordering can really streamline the experience for the customer. Mobile payments will particularly be something that’s great for your customers if your business is a restaurant.

Online and in-app ordering is becoming a major trend, and people appreciate using apps for ordering simply for the ease of making a payment. Considering the fact that most business apps currently do not have mobile payments, this step alone can put you far ahead of your competitors.

The Features Your App Needs

Each of these features we have just discussed is an absolute must have for your business app, and you won’t want to neglect any of them.