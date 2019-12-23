Top Packing and Moving Tips for a Stress-Free Experience

Packing up and moving can be a little overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Follow these packing and moving tips, and you could be enjoying your new space in no time.

Moving is a tough job, and it can be very stressful and unsettling. Rest assured, you are not alone as it’s something that most everyone goes through at one time or another.

While it can be unpleasant at times, moving is never enjoyable, but it does pay off. A successful move depends on planning and avoiding mistakes to make the process go as smooth as possible.

Luckily because so many people end up moving at some time, there are lots of essential moving tips available to make the whole process much more manageable.

Having a moving checklist can help to ensure that you are organized before, during, and after the move. Another excellent tip is to focus on having a positive outlook and look forward to the upcoming changes.

When planning a move, decide on what’s most important to you. Some people have individual concerns about packing delicate items like fine china, flat screens, or glass furniture.

Here are some of our top tips for packing and moving for a stress-free moving experience:

Packing Tips

Get the Right Sized Boxes

When shopping for boxes, make sure to get a variety of sizes because it will make packing a lot easier. Heavy items like books can go in smaller boxes while clothing and blankets can go in larger boxes. It’s best not to pack heavy items in large boxes because they will take too much effort to lift and carry.

Organizing Boxes

Remember to place bulky items at the bottom of a box and lighter items on the top to balance out the weight.

Bundle Your Fragile Items

When packing up fragile items like dishes, get bubble wrap or packing paper to wrap around each one, and then cover them together in groups of four or five with more paper. Dishes should be packed in boxes on their sides to minimize breaking. Use as much padding and paper as needed. Cups and bowls can be stacked with paper in between and wrapped just like the plates.

Moving Tips

Get Rid of the Excess and Clutter

Moving presents an excellent opportunity to clean out all the excess and clutter in your current space. Because packing up all your possessions for the move can be overwhelming, it’s best to cut back on the clutter and get rid of unused or unnecessary items. It’s also nice to have a clean space and make room for the new.

Create a Moving Folder

Keep all your essential papers in one folder, like your moving contracts, lists, rental documents, and information on utilities. Keep a copy on your computer and print them out for added convenience.

Plan and Pack Well in Advance

Start planning and packing weeks or even months in advance. Planning will make the process go easier when you are ready to move. When you are weeks away from the move, you can work on simplifying your moving experience by having many of your items packed and ready to go.