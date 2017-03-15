Top Promotional Items

Do you remember when the marketing buzz was all about Top of Mind Awareness? I am here to say that this still matters, but maybe not in the way it started out. Think baseball caps. Did you know that baseball caps continue to be one of the top three promotional items sold each year? And here in Central Oregon, baseball caps are a popular and cost effective way to get your logo out in the business community. The average person will keep a baseball cap for three to five years, longer if it’s a favorite.

But, before you go looking online for any old hat that can be decorated with your logo, there are a few things to consider. Fit, quality and fashion are the most important features your caps must have to gain favor and become the “go to” topper for the cap aficionado. Men are still the biggest consumers and fit means everything to them. You can have a great looking cap, but if the fit doesn’t hit the mark…it will sit on the shelf or go in the round barrel. Quality is equally critical when buying caps. Consider spending a little more on nicer fabrics, higher end construction and better design features. It will pay off in the long run.

And of course, fashion. The age and industry of the person wearing your cap will determine the fashion trends you incorporate. Many of our clients prefer to have a winter and summer version available to accommodate any season.

When you are talking caps, keep in mind the difference between domestic and custom production. Domestic stock is a cap ready to be worn, simply add your logo. These are perfect for small purchases or that upcoming event when you need something sooner rather than later. Custom caps are built from scratch to your specifications. This generally means ordering a larger quantity and a longer wait time to receive your order, but the finished product is one of a kind reflecting your company, your vision and can save

you money.

Once you decide to buy caps for your company, I do recommend getting the advice of a cap expert to sort through all the decoration methods, available fabrics and cap features to help narrow down the best option for you. First pick out the fit you want whether that is a Flexfit, snap back, or Velcro closure and combine that with a five or six panel design, low profile, mid-profile, high-profile, trucker, foam panel front or jockey style. Decoration methods range from the typical patch or front embroidery to combining embroidery with screen printing, 3-D puff, tattooing, rhinestones, appliqué, woven labels, printing the inside ribbon, and adding a custom label…to mention a few. Traditional fabric is cotton or brush twill, but you do have a choice of performance materials, twill/mesh combos, triple mesh, mesh over contrasting fabric, and much more.

Now that sounds complicated (it’s not), but nailing the fit, fabric and design from the start will pay off in the end. There is no other promotional item on the market that appeals to such a wide audience, is worn daily across numerous industries, used for many years over its lifespan, and can cost under $10. The return on your investment is huge.

Picture having your own marketing force wearing your company logo each and every day — it’s a beautiful thing! We are always excited and appreciative to see caps produced by our company being worn all over Central Oregon and beyond.

Dina Barker is a marketing consultant for Brilliance In Branding.

dina@barkergroupnw.com, 541-408-7991