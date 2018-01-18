Top Tips When Hosting Clients in the City of San Diego

San Diego has always been a popular place for start-ups and entrepreneurs looking to make a go of it. In fact, 2016 marked a record year for the number of tech start-ups that were launched in San Diego. The city is known for its various technology clusters and healthy amount of venture capital investment, and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

If you happen to be among the many who have their own company in San Diego, then you probably find yourself hosting a big client or potential investor from time to time. While time spent in the office and boardroom are certainly important, today’s businesses are looking for other ways to engage with and host their clients. Here are some tips you may want to use.

Ask About Special Requirements in Advance

As a good host, you will want to take the time to ask your client if they have any special requirements or preferences in advance. This could be anything from the type of hotel they like to stay in, the size of the room, and the location. You will then want to make sure you provide excellent and smooth transportation services. This could include transport from the airport or train station to the hotel, and from the hotel to your offices. You want to look after as many details as possible.

Show Them Around San Diego

Depending on how long the client is staying in the city, it can also be a nice touch to take them on a tour of San Diego. Again, it’s helping to paint a more complete picture for the client or investor, showing them what they are investing in.

You can make the tour easy and stress-free for all by signing up for one of the organized tours in San Diego provided by So Diego Tours. You can choose from the many themed tours including the Scavenger Hunt Restaurant Hop, the Hipster Hops Brewery Tour, or the Little Italy Wine Stroll. If you’d rather, you can always set up a customized tour.

Give Them a Taste of the Office’s Culture

When a client or investor is thinking about signing on with your company, they aren’t just signalling that they want your products or services, they are also signalling that they like the culture and the message that your business sends. With that in mind it’s always a good idea to give clients a tour of your facility. Give them a chance to get that hands-on look at everyday life in your company. This could include a manufacturing or packing facility, the marketing department, your IT department, etc.

This gives clients a more personal look at you and your company, which can help to build trust.

Sure to Wow Your Client

By taking these tips into consideration, you’re sure to wow your client and leave a memorable impression. This may be exactly what it takes so that they take the leap and enter into business with your company.