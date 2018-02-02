Top Tips for Recruiting from Overseas

For your business to be a success and compete with your rivals, you need to have the best employees in their field. However, sometimes the best employees are taken by other companies, or they are rising talent that isn’t available yet. If that’s the case, then you may find your best option is to recruit from overseas. The process for overseas recruiting can be slightly different from what you have done before, so here are a few tips to help you.

Try Using Local Contacts

One of the ways which you can try to get the inside view on other countries is to speak to any contacts you have in those countries. It could be employees, suppliers or vendors, but they may have a good idea if someone fits the bill for your job role. If not, they may be able to advise you on the best places to look for prospective employees. It can be of particular benefit if you are dealing with a country that doesn’t speak the same language, as they may be able to act as an interpreter for you.

Search Social Media

With technology now making people available from all over the world, it has become much easier to find experienced people overseas to add to your company. Social networks such as Facebook and LinkedIn are two of the best ways to find overseas talent. LinkedIn especially is a good way to start. Not only do people usually put their skills on the site, but they can also express an interest in a job posted on there. For you, it is a simple case of posting a request for people to contact you about a possible job role and waiting for replies. You can also approach people you have seen on there and ask them directly. It is a good idea to place a link to the salary equivalent, so they know how much the pay will be in your country. For example, you can use sites such as salarieshub.com to show the varying salaries for a cardiologist in your country.

Use Technology to Help You

It has never been easier to connect with people, and you should use that to gather as much about applicants as you can. Instead of asking an applicant to fly over for an interview, why not conduct it via video chat? You can still get all the information you need, and it won’t cost you or the applicant any money. If you are looking to recruit a remote employee who works from their home, then you can use technology to keep in touch with them and send them work as needed. It makes the need for someone to relocate less important, which will also open the pool of potentially interested applicants.

Finding the best talent for your company has never been easier. Now you can recruit the people you want from any country in the world as easily as if they were in the same room.