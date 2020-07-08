Top tips to running a law firm for beginners

Running a law firm requires a background knowledge of business as a part of law. For beginners, this might sound hard and a tad complex but, with the best tips and a sharp mind, you are good to go.

To own a law firm, you must understand that law is a profession and equally pure business. The best lawyers are aware that in order to achieve success you must heed to the marketing aspect of law itself.

Most law schools only dwell on law as purely professional. This is why more than half of the lawyers come out with little or no idea on how to set up a law firm of their own.

Undeniably, the thought of going solo is frightening and you’d most probably try to rethink your decision. Here’s a fact, going solo has its ups and downs but with the right strategies, you’ll kick off on the right track.

We checked in with a lot of successful solo law firm owners and came out with a basket full of gems. Dive in and discover our exclusive tips to running a law firm for beginners like yourself.

Know what you want

As a freshman into the business world, you’ll definitely get confused as there are a lot of suggestions from the left and right. The first and most important tip is to know what you want.

Starting your law firm requires focus on the selected area. Knowing what you want before you launch into the world of law firms helps to maintain your focus especially when faced with more successful firms.

Knowing what you want allows you to lay out strategies. These strategies help you work out and select the most important, separating them from the least important. For example, if you prioritize family outings and vacations, you should work out a terrific staff support strategy.

A great staff support allows you go on breaks without fear lurking in your mind. Working out your strategies should be done with the aid of a scale of preference. Your scale of preference would keep you in check if your wants begin to overlap the important needs.

Invest in the world of marketing

Starting a law firm with the solo ship is no child’s play. Printing out endless business cards, creating a website and lots of other strategies are not as important as the knowledge of business marketing.

A law firm doesn’t only have to do with setting up signs and TV jingles. It involves marketing strategies that allow you to snag your first paying client. Securing your first paying client for your law firm is a greater joy than snagging a TV jingle.

As a beginner, it is advisable to invest your money and time in marketing offers. Investing your time and money affords you a brilliant head start amongst your competitors. It also places you and your law firm at the forefront of the business world.

Do note, be wary of “get rich quick” marketing schemes. You really wouldn’t want to fall into the hands of these sneaky marketers.

Select a practice area

This is one tip that saves a lot of money, conserves your energy and saves time, equally making out spare time for other activities.

Starting up your own law firm requires your time, resources and energy. Gone are the days when we had lawyers, i.e town lawyers who handled virtually every single case, ranging from will cases to land and property, etc.

In the modern world today, it is advisable for you as a newbie to pick out a specific practice area. We’ve seen cases of new law firms lacking growth even when offering multiple services. Besides, picking a specific area makes it far easier to get referrals and gain a steady flow of clients that prefer your services.

As a freshman into the world of law firms, you should be conscious of the fact that the law changes. When this happens, you have to get updated so as not to stay outdated. Now note, if you practice in more than one area, you’d have to continuously implement the new changes to your areas of practice. This drains your resources, saps your energy and creates little or no time at all for outings.

Get someone to pick up your calls

An exclusive tip that most law firm owners don’t get or possibly ignore is hiring someone else to handle your calls.

As a beginner, even with little staff power, you should never pick up your calls by yourself. It creates an impression on the client(s) that you have little or nothing to offer.

On your part, answering the calls by yourself makes you less productive. Everytime you pick up the phone, you lose a minute or two or even more. Perhaps you were working on an important case file and a call or two comes in, what to do? You either suspend the case file to attend to the calls or lose concentration and eventually lose on both ends.

Here’s a secret most lawyers don’t know, clients love busy law firms. A busy law firm means it’s a reputable one and a reputable one always offers the best.