Touchmark Hosts COLOR{FULL} Fun Run/Walk

(Photo above: Courtesy of Touchmark)

Color explosion to remember, honor and fight Alzheimer’s disease.

In the U.S. someone develops Alzheimer’s every 66 seconds. More than 5 million Americans are living with the disease, and in 2017, Alzheimer’s will cost the country $259 billion. This number is expected to rise to over $1 trillion by 2050. For individuals with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, every day is The Longest Day. Last year, people from nine countries participated in 3,200 Longest Day tributes and raised $3.8 million for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Join Touchmark in raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research at The Longest Day Fun Run/Walk on the summer solstice — the longest day of the year — Wednesday, June 21. The ½-mile run/walk will take place on the beautiful Touchmark campus, located along the Deschutes River. The 5K run/walk loop starts and finishes at Touchmark and passes through Farewell Bend Park.

“We are so excited to host this COLOR{FULL} fun run/walk that highlights the daily challenges of Alzheimer’s and honors those living with dementia,” says Anne Wilson, Touchmark Life Enrichment/Wellness Director. “Today, nearly every family is touched in some way by Alzheimer’s, and this event is a way for people to come together and honor their friends and loved ones and fight Alzheimer’s disease.”

The Color Explosion (also called a Promise Ceremony) will occur at the end of the run/walk and will allow attendees to make a commitment through color to fulfill their promise to remember, honor, care and fight Alzheimer’s disease. The colors and what they represent are:

Blue: I have Alzheimer’s.

Yellow: I am supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.

Purple: I have lost someone to Alzheimer’s.

Orange: I support the cause and a vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

Event

Wednesday, June 21 at 3:30pm (Color Explosion at 4:30pm)

Touchmark at Mount Bachelor Village,

Terrace Lodge Parking Lot, 19800 SW Touchmark Way, Bend

Registration can be completed at the Touchmark Front Desk

(19800 SW Touchmark Way) or at FootZone (842 NW Wall Street)

$30 after May 30, $35 day of event

(includes T-shirt, barbecue dinner and entertainment)

541-383-1414, www.Touchmark.com