Tour des Chutes to Host Annual Kick-Off Registration Party at Deschutes Brewery Downtown Pub

Central Oregon’s annual cycling and running event supporting local cancer survivorship programs, Tour des Chutes, will be hosting its annual Kick-Off Registration Party on Thursday, May 10 from 5-7pm at Deschutes Brewery in downtown Bend. Open to the public and free to attend, this annual celebration is held to encourage Tour des Chutes registration, recruit volunteers, and celebrate cancer survivorship and the programs made possible thanks to Tour des Chutes fundraising.

“The Tour des Chutes has a different meaning for every participant. The ride gives you time to reflect on where you are in life, the full meaning of being a part of this world and time to reflect on the people you love.” – Gary Bonacker, Tour des Chutes founder

Tour des Chutes will be held on Saturday, July 14, and features five scenic cycling routes ranging from 7 miles to 100 miles, with a full complement of on-course support and encouragement. The diversity in routes offers something for all ages and ability levels. Additionally, Tour des Chutes features a 5K run/walk with commanding views over a rewarding new course for the 2018 event.

During the Kick-Off Registration party, attendees can learn more about the event, as well as purchase Tour des Chutes gear, and bid on silent auction baskets from generous community organizations and businesses. All registrants at the party will receive a free pint of Deschutes beer, and light snacks will be offered to all that attend.

Over the last 13 years, Tour des Chutes has donated over $1 million to community programs to help individuals with cancer in Central Oregon thrive. For more information about this year’s event, including information about sponsoring these efforts, attend the Kick-Off Registration Party or visit www.tourdeschute HYPERLINK “http://s.org/”s.org.

About Tour des Chutes

Tour des Chutes was founded in 2005 by Bend resident, business owner and cancer survivor, Gary Bonacker. The goal was to fund St. Charles’ Cancer Center Survivorship programs. Tour des Chutes also supports the Pediatric Foundation, in addition to several other programs benefiting cancer survivors in the High Desert. Tour des Chutes is funded by corporate and community sponsors as well as through event registration fees. Visit www.tourdeschutes.org for more information.

