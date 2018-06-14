Tour of Homes to Feature Opening of Bethlehem Inn’s New Family Residence

(Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Inn)

The annual Tour of Homes usually features showplace residences for local families. Bethlehem Inn is proud to announce that this year’s Tour will also feature a special opening celebration of Bethlehem Inn’s new family residence and service hub. This newly constructed facility, which is the result of the Inn’s Transforming Lives Together capital campaign, will shelter up to ten families, who are transitioning from homelessness to stability. With average stays of 30 – 45 days, the new facility, constructed by SunWest Builders, will transform the lives of a projected 360 parents and children every year.

The general public is invited to visit Bethlehem Inn’s new family residence and service hub during the Tour of Homes, which runs the weekends of July 13-15 and July 20-22. The Tour is sponsored by the Central Oregon Builders Association, which also played an important role in supporting the Inn’s capital campaign. Bethlehem Inn is located at 3705 N. Highway 97, in Bend.

During the Tour of Homes, guests of the new Bethlehem Inn family residence facility will be treated to a guided tour and will be able to participate in a special community photo project to show support for neighbors in need.

“Our caring community made this building possible,” says Bethlehem Inn Executive Director Gwenn Wysling. “We are excited to open our doors to the community, and also to create a showcase for neighbors helping neighbors, a special spirit here in Bend that is worth nurturing and celebrating.”

The Family Residence and Service Hub is the first of two buildings planned by Bethlehem Inn. The second building, which will provide shelter and services for single adults, is slated for construction later this year pending additional contributions to the Inn’s $9 million capital campaign. Chaired by Heather Tennant Salvesen, the Transforming Lives Together campaign has raised $7.5 million to date.

More information about Bethlehem Inn, the capital campaign and the opening is available at www.bethleheminn.org. Follow the Inn on Facebook and Instagram.