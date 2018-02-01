Town Hall with Oregon Congressional District 2 Candidate, Jamie McLeod-Skinner

February 1, 2018

4:00 – 6:00 PM

1001 Tech Building, 1001 SW Emkay Drive, Bend 97702

You’re invited to an upcoming Town Hall meeting with Jamie McLeod-Skinner. This Town Hall event is sponsored by the Grass Roots Organizers, a Central Oregon grass roots group of citizens committed to flipping the House of Representatives seat held by Greg Walden to Centrist Progressive.

“We want our elected representative to work across the aisle in ways that serve all Oregonians. As a group formed of non-affiliated voters, independents and democrats: we believe in enhanced social and economic justice for women and minorities; that good, affordable healthcare is a right not a privilege; and that clean renewable energy should be made a priority. We are inspired and impressed by Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s moderate approach to community-based problem solving solutions. Our goal is to provide a Town Hall venue where you can come with your questions and concerns to see how Jamie’s approach to governance lines up with your values” says local Bend resident Dianne Crampton.

When McLeod-Skinner was young, her mother gave her one piece of advice that has guided her life ever since: “Always leave a place better than you found it.” Since graduating from Ashland High School, McLeod-Skinner has followed this maxim across the globe and all over the American West, serving as a civil engineer in Bosnia, a regional director of the International Rescue Committee, and for eight years as a city councilwoman in California, where she championed affordable housing, ethical government, and fiscal responsibility. Upon leaving that office, Jamie broadened her portfolio to include the law: after receiving a J.D. from the University of Oregon, she worked as a lawyer and city manager in southern Oregon. Jamie McLeod-Skinner is a wife and a stepmother to four kids, and her family’s roots span Oregon’s 2nd District from Jordan Valley to Medford. She believes that people, not parties, make Oregon the greatest state in the union. In Washington she will be a tough, authentic voice for all her constituents — urban, rural, or otherwise.