Toxic & Positive Stress: How to Maintain a Healthy Balance

Decades of research demonstrates that some forms of stress are toxic for our brains and bodies, while other forms can actually enhance performance. What is the difference between toxic and positive stress, and can we turn one form into another? Dr. Crosswell will discuss the science of stress, including evidence-based practices to build and maintain stress resilience.

Dr. Alexandra Crosswell

Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of California, San Francisco

Tuesday, November 27, 6:30pm

Wille Hall, Coats Campus Center, COCC Bend Campus

Tickets $10. Get your tickets here.

Free student tickets will be available at Coats Campus Center info desk COCC) and the Student Life Office at OSU-Cascades (Tykeson Hall Room 110).

About Crosswell

Alexandra D. Crosswell, PhD is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at UCSF, as well as the Executive Director of the National Institute on Aging’s Stress Measurement Network. Her research examines the pathways linking chronic stress to changes in physical and cognitive health, and how mind-body practices can be used to remain resilient to daily stress. She received her BA from Duke University and her PhD in Health Psychology from UCLA.

This program is presented by St. Charles Health System with additional support from Brooks Resources Corporation, Associated Students of COCC and the Associated Students of OSU-Cascades.