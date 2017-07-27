Trade Food for Fines during Deschutes Public Library’s Build a Better World Food Drive

Saturday, August 5–Saturday, August 12

When you want to keep a good thing going, you may keep your library items a little longer than expected—which could result in late fees. Reduce or eliminate those overdue fines by bringing in food to your library! Bring your non-perishable food items to your library anytime from August 5 through August 12 and get $1.00 off your overdue fines and processing fees, up to a total of $5.00 a day. No overdue fines? We still welcome you to drop off an item to contribute to community members in need.

You can drop off food anytime starting Saturday, August 5, through Saturday, August 12, at any Deschutes Public Library:

Downtown Bend Library

601 NW Wall Street, Bend

East Bend Library

62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

La Pine Library

16425 1st Street, La Pine

Redmond Library

827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Sisters Library

110 North Cedar Street, Sisters

Sunriver Library

56844 Venture Lane

For library hours, visit www.deschuteslibrary.org/about/libraries

All food will go to NeighborImpact’s Food Bank, which collects and distributes food to more than 40 different sitesthroughout Central Oregon.

