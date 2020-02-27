As the director of the University of Oregon’s Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact, Robert Guldberg’s primary task is to more quickly convert scientific discoveries into innovations that improve the quality of life for people in Oregon, the nation and beyond. Guldberg will highlight his research on regenerative medicine and share insights from his career translating new medical devices into improved patient care. He will also speak on how the UO’s Knight Campus is designed to activate new research opportunities, forge partnerships with industrial and clinical practitioners and provide integrated experiential training for the next generation of citizen scientists and entrepreneurs.

Join us at Worthy Brewing in Bend for Translating Scientific Discovery into Innovation — Faster

WHAT: Community Science Talk, Translating Scientific Discovery into Innovation — Faster

WHO: Robert Guldberg, vice president and Robert and Leona DeArmond executive director of the University of Oregon’s Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact

WHEN: Tuesday, March 3, 6pm social, 7pm talk

WHERE: Worthy Brewing Company, Bend

REGISTER: uoalumni.com

uoregon.com