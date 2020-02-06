Transportation Bond Headed to May Ballot: Council Approves Agreement with Voters to Ensure Transparency and Accountability

The Bend City Council on Wednesday unanimously agreed to ask voters to consider bonds of up to $190 million to pay for traffic flow, east-west connections and neighborhood safety improvement projects citywide.

Bond projects include:

Improvements to roads, intersections and key east-west corridors,

Neighborhood safety improvement projects,

A connected cross-town bicycle network,

Sidewalks and safe crossings for access to schools, parks and jobs,

Sidewalk infill on key routes,

Contributions to improvements on US 97/the Parkway, including redesign and construction of interchanges and on/off ramps, and

Transit infrastructure improvements and matching funds for transit system capital improvements.

See bendoregon.gov/safe-travel for a complete list of projects and more information.

Here is the issue summary for the ballot measure, and the resolution.

Councilors also adopted a resolution to establish a bond oversight committee of community members to track and report on project expenses, schedule and progress, if this measure passes. And here is the issue summary.

The bonds would be repaid by an annual assessment on real property, estimated to cost property owners an average of 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value each year of the repayment period. A home with a real market value of $415,000 and assessed value of $220,000 (Bend’s citywide average) is estimated to pay approximately $170 per year.

