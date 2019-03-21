Travis Davis Files to Run for Bend Parks Board

Travis Davis, husband, father of two, insurance professional and former civil engineer, has filed as a candidate for Bend Parks & Recreation District Seat No. 1. Davis and his family are frequent users of Parks District facilities and programs, and Davis can help the Parks District become more engaged in local issues and participate in achieving community priorities.

“Bend’s parks and recreation facilities and programs are nationally recognized for good reason, and our family are among the thousands of Bend residents and visitors who use the sports fields, dog parks, and bike trails on a weekly basis,” Davis said. “The District has a long history of excellent execution and I want to support the staff in continuing that pursuit. I am running to make our parks and programs the best they can be, for as many people as possible, while bringing a high level of community partnership and leadership to the board. The Parks District is in the middle of some of the biggest issues facing our community today, from affordable housing to supporting school start time changes to youth physical and mental health. As a board member, I will focus on these broader community issues and the Parks District’s necessary role in helping to address them.”

Davis’ sons, aged 12 and 10, have participated in Bend Parks soccer, basketball and baseball, and Davis has been a volunteer coach for each of those sports. In addition, the Davis children participated in the Kids Inc. program at Buckingham Elementary. Davis, his wife Katie and sons are regular users of Juniper Swim and Fitness Center and countless other trails and parks throughout Bend. Davis and his family live in Northeast Bend.

“As a parent of a young family living in Northeast Bend, I will bring an important perspective to the board. Currently, no Bend Parks and Rec Board members live on the East side of Bend.”

Davis is a Risk Advisor for PayneWest Insurance and co-owner of a health and wellness business with his wife, Katie. Originally from Fairbanks, Alaska, Davis graduated from the University of Portland in 2000 with his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. The Davis family moved to Bend in 2006 to start and raise their family.