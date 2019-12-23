Trends on the gambling market

In the modern economy, customers are the ones who dictate rules to be followed by businesses. The gambling sector is adapting as well. Times, when people had to drive for miles to visit a casino were gone when the first online casinos hit the market. The number of Internet casinos https://www.baocasino.com is growing every day providing a rich game selection, attractive bonuses, LIVE game experience.

Today everyone can download their favorite casino app on the mobile and enjoy playing anytime from anywhere in the world. Most online casinos accept electronic payment methods such as Neteller or Skrill. Paypal, being one of the most trusted and widely used payment methods, is used by online casinos as well. In this article, you will find out why is it recommended to use PayPal while playing online in Canadian casinos.

Advantages of using PayPal in Canada casinos online

Let’s have a closer look at some benefits of using a PayPal method while gambling online:

Fast payment by login to your account;

One of the most secure payment options worldwide;

Your details are not disclosed during the transaction;

Mobile-friendly: payment via PayPal using a mobile device is smooth and quick;

Easy set-up of a new account: if you are new to PayPal, the procedure of opening a new account is straightforward and fast.

Disadvantages of using PayPal in Canada casinos online

There are some drawbacks that should be considered as well:

You might need to wait for a couple of days until your PayPal account is fully active;

PayPal will charge a commission fee;

Not many casinos work with PayPal. This is due to the fact that the company applies multiple requirements and many casinos cannot collaborate with PayPal.;

Possible problems during funds’withdrawal: The problem can occur due to limitations applied by UGEA (Unlawful Gambling Enforcement Act).

Canadian online casinos accepting PayPal

In order to find online gambling clubs where you can use your PayPal account, it is good to start from Internet Search. Look for licensed casinos with good reviews. Surf on the casino webpage, try to find certificates awarded for safe gambling. Here are some online casinos where you can withdraw and deposit using a PayPal account.

JackpotCity

It is one of the most popular online casinos with a database of more than 300 games. High bonuses, trusted software providers and licenses – everything is in place. The casino cooperates with PayPal providing its players with the opportunity to withdraw their winnings within 2 days as long as the amount is less than 30 000 dollars a month.

777

Another well-known online casino, where PayPal is used. However, there are some restrictions for specific countries. On the site of the casino, you can review the detailed information about these limitations.

888

It is hard to find people who haven’t heard about 888 awards-winning online gaming club. Here users can find more than 20 types of payment, including PayPal. Again, restrictions for some countries apply. Otherwise, the deposits are instant and withdrawal is fast as well provided the amount is not more than 30 000 dollars a month.

Yeti casino

Yeti Casino is a relatively young (was established in 2017) with a simple but attractive design and logo. Players can enjoy the most popular games such as classic roulette, blackjack, slots, various table games. PayPal is accepted and the withdrawal limit is 5000 dollars a day.

Conclusion

To conclude, using PayPal as your default payment method in online gambling is safe and fast, but you need to do some careful research and make sure you read all the terms and limitations that might apply.