Trio Showcases Uniquely Local Beef at Meet Your Farmer Dinner

With all that turkey, are you ready for the beef?! Join Central Oregon Locavore for a Latin-inspired meal at Barrio featuring locally grown meat from Pioneer Ranch. During dinner, you will be treated to a presentation by the evening’s featured farmer.

When Evan and Amanda Moran started Pioneer Ranch in 2015, they began trying various ways of using local brewing byproducts and distillers’ grains to naturally and humanely raise the animals, and found these products improved the flavor and quality of the finished product. Evan shares, “We care about the environment and our community, so are thrilled to utilize the natural byproducts of our neighbors in an eco-friendly and economically beneficial way.” In addition to the brewing by-products, they use high-quality grains, and steer clear of GMOs, antibiotics and hormones. An extended finishing period enhances the marbling and tenderness. “This allows us to bring you the best flavor and quality meat at an affordable price,” Says Amanda.

Prepared by Chef Steven Draheim, you can expect a bold and flavorful meal! A sampling of the menu includes Arepas with huckleberry-ancho chile syrup, Costillos Pibil, Empanadas and, of course, an expertly prepared Sous Vide Hanger Steak. Vegetarian options are available with advance notice.

Central Oregon Locavore is a 501(c)3 nonprofit supporting local food and farms through educational programs such as the Meet Your Farmer dinner series. If your schedule is booked for this event, stay tuned for the 2020 schedule, starting March 13 at Deschutes Brewery Mountain Room with Barley Beef, a group of small family run farms in Central Oregon. And, seven days a week, you can shop at the only year-round, indoor farmer’s market in Bend at Central Oregon Locavore, 1841 NE 3rd street.

Who: Central Oregon Locavore and Pioneer Ranch

Where: Barrio, 915 NE Wall Street, Bend

What: Meet Your Farmer Dinner

When: December 1, 2019, 5:30 to 8pm

Cost: $60 current Locavore members / $65 non-members (includes gratuity)

Tickets: events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07egp1mvbt1f9b68ee&llr=htntlqdab

centraloregonlocavore.org