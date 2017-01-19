Troy Reinhart Announces Bend-La Pine School Board Candidacy

(Photo above: Troy Reinhart)

Bend businessperson Troy Reinhart announced that he will be a candidate to be appointed to fill the remaining term of retiring board member Nori Juba. He plans to file for a full term in the May election.

Reinhart is a product of the Bend–La Pine school system, graduating from Bend Senior High in 1980. He attended Pilot Butte Jr. High and Bear Creek Elementary. He graduated with a degree in forest management from Oregon State in 1986. He is currently a partner at Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management with offices in Bend, Portland, John Day and Eugene.

Reinhart has severed as a volunteer in the community as:

Chair and member of the Bend Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Volunteer coach in the Bend Park Recreation System.

Member of the original Bend 2030 vision group.

Volunteer in the Boy Scouts of America.

Chair and member of the St. Francis School Advisory Council.

“I am running for the school board to make sure our community stays connected to our educational system. It is important we have a watchdog to make sure every dollar spent on education is being spent properly and to maximize student success.”

Troy Reinhart

For School Board

541-419-1563

troy@northwestquadrantwealth.com