True Spec Golf Opens its First Fitting Studio in Pacific Northwest

(Photo| Pexels)

True Spec Golf, the global leader in custom club fitting and club building, announced that it has opened its first studio in the Pacific Northwest. Located at Pronghorn Resort in Bend, True Spec’s newest studio is the first of its kind in the area. The brand-agnostic club fitting company now has over 20 studios located in major markets around the world.

The new ultra-luxe facility features indoor-to-outdoor hitting bays, an indoor putting studio and a massive short game facility. The fitting studio utilizes GEARS Sports Systems, a full body optical motion tracking system designed to measure and analyze every aspect of sport-specific skills, in full 3D, executed in a game-like scenario. True Spec’s fitting matrix has over 30,000 club head and shaft combinations from all major equipment manufacturers, and each club fit by True Spec Golf Bend is hand built in its Scottsdale, Arizona, build shop.

“We’ve wanted to open a studio in the Pacific Northwest for a long time, and we are excited to bring our premium club fitting experience to Oregon,” said True Spec CEO Hoyt McGarity. “Pronghorn is the perfect location for our new studio. When it comes to amazing courses, world-class instruction, and now the addition of industry leading club fitting, they truly have it all.”

Pronghorn Resort is the leading luxury hotel and residential community in Bend. The resort community features two 18-hole courses, the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course and Tom Fazio Championship Course. In addition to its world-class courses, the resort boasts Pronghorn Academy, a Golf Channel supported instruction facility led by Jeff Ritter.

An accomplished coach, author and motivational speaker, Jeff Ritter is known for his unique approach to teaching the game. His inspiring perspective on game and lifestyle development has him traveling internationally presenting to golf and business forums to share the message of living more powerfully through the game of golf. He is also National Director of Nike Golf Schools and Junior Camps overseeing curriculum at 120 locations Nationwide.

“Our partnership with True Spec Golf really takes our programming to the next level. Everything they do is a cut above,” said Ritter. “Not only will golfers be able to sample every brand available to find the best equipment fit for their game, they’ll also be wowed by the experience itself. A day with True Spec is as exciting for golfers as the lower scores they’ll be shooting on the course.”

Through the combination of highly trained professional staff, industry leading technology, top equipment brands, and a detailed build process, True Spec ensures that your new clubs will have you playing your best golf. Fitting service pricing ranges from $125 to $450 per session, based on the fitting type.

truespecgolf.com/get-fit • pronghornresort.coma