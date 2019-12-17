Tumalo Irrigation District’s 2019 Stewardship Efforts Recognized as Exceptional

(With continuous improvements and participation in Deschutes River Conservancy programs, Tumalo Irrigation District’s efforts maintained record water flows in Tumalo Creek. | Photo Courtesy of Deschutes River Conservancy)

Tumalo Irrigation District’s 2019 water stewardship responsibilities may have already come to an end for the year, but they have not gone unnoticed as they set the bar quite high for 2019 Tumalo Creek water restoration efforts. Given the large diurnal fluctuations, the mix of water rights and over-appropriation of Tumalo Creek, water management can be quite challenging.

With continuous improvements to Tumalo Irrigation District’s delivery system, conservation, careful water management and participation in the Deschutes River Conservancy facilitated instream water leasing program, the district was able to leave more than 18 cubic feet per second (cfs) in Tumalo Creek during the hottest part of the summer and an average of 45 cfs over the full season.

Maintaining flows in Tumalo Creek are important for aquatic habitat, wildlife and maintaining riparian areas. Tumalo Creek’s cool, clean water also contributes significantly to the health of the middle Deschutes River. The District has made great strides in continuing to improve flows in Tumalo Creek while serving its patrons.

Ron Nelson, DRC’s executive director, commends the efforts: “The staff and board of the Deschutes River Conservancy thank Tumalo Irrigation District for the excellent job performed this summer. We observed that they took their water stewardship responsibilities seriously and worked hard to assure that both patrons and Tumalo Creek were well served this year.”

deschutesriver.org