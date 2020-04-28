Two Local Central Oregon Families Receive Warm Welcome Home 

(At Left: Courtney, Paul, Torsten, Frankie and Iver Gilman)

(Middle: Rheanna Magee, daughter Isabella, and their new home | Photos courtesy of Hayden Homes)

In response to Central Oregon’s growing need for housing affordability, Hayden Homes, Simplicity by Hayden Homes and other partners have joined forces to provide affordable homeownership opportunities for two local Central Oregon families. In the wake of the coronavirus, the critical role that a home plays in the safety, health and happiness of families in our community is even more evident. Two special, social distancing home dedications and key ceremonies were attended by homeowners and their families.

Meet the Gilman’s:

The Gilman’s have experienced challenges and hardships most of us cannot begin to understand. It has involved the very real struggles of a rare but serious genetic disorder that will require a lifetime of support and supervision for their daughter Frankie. Through it all, their positivity and love continues to shine on. Frankie has given their family and all whose hearts she touches the amazing gift to practice patience, tolerance, courage, compassion, strength, perseverance, intention, beauty and most importantly, unconditional love, every day.

The Gilman’s goal has always been to provide their family with a home of their own, but the road to homeownership has been long, rocky and full of uncertainty with traditional routes to qualify for a home loan, not possible.

“Paul, myself and the kids are blown away! What an incredible gift our family has been given,” said homeowner Courtney. “The opportunity to provide our children, especially Frankie, a home that we can call our own is a dream that seemed unattainable until now. First Story has given us the most amazing opportunity. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”

Meet the Magee’s:

Rheanna Magee, a single mother, was born and raised in Bend and is a very active participant in the community while raising her daughter Isabella. In addition to working a full-time job, Rheanna is also attending Oregon State University majoring in Human Development and Family Science, with a minor in Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies. Her goal is to continue to graduate school where she will specialize in counseling adolescents, as she feels that it is such an important, unique time in their life.

Growing up, Rheanna’s family moved frequently and never really had a home that was theirs. “Owning a home means everything to me,” said homeowner, Rheanna. “Renting feels very unstable and insecure. I have worked very hard over the past few years to rebuild my credit and to get to a point where we could purchase a home of our own. This is a dream come true and has brought a sense of stability and safety to my daughter and I.

Inspired by Hayden Homes’ belief in building a strong community, First Story was founded to help deserving individuals and families in need achieve the dream of home ownership. Since 1998, First Story has provided 84 families across the Northwest with a hand-up to homeownership. This is the non-profit’s 22nd home in Deschutes County that will be sold through a 30-year, zero-interest, no-down loan to a deserving family. First Story works hand-in-hand with Hayden Homes, their trade partners and generous donors who contribute the materials, labor and cash needed to get a First Story home built.

“First Story offers a unique approach and a step in the right direction to addressing critical housing affordability challenges,” said Steve Klingman, president of Hayden Homes. “The effort is a testament to the giving spirit of our team members, our community and the positive results that come when we work together on creative solutions. We are excited and proud to help welcome both the Gilman’s and Magee’s home.”

