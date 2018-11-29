Tykeson Hall Earns Architecture Design Award from AIA Portland

(Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Tykeson Hall, the first academic building on the Oregon State University – Cascades campus in Bend, was recently recognized for design excellence by the American Institute of Architects Portland. The project earned a Citation Award.

Designed by Portland-based architecture firm Bora, Tykeson Hall is a nearly 45,000 gross square-foot building that serves as the academic center of the Central Oregon campus. The building design is described by its architects as ambitiously sustainable, with net zero-ready and energy efficiency features, yet one that also allows natural light into every hallway and classroom.

The design features exposed structural steel and concrete walls, and operable windows that allow employees and students to take advantage of natural ventilation.

Materials used in the exterior and interior design include cedar wood accents, custom-designed study bars, furnishings crafted from locally-sourced wood and bold wall graphics.

Tykeson Hall houses eight classrooms including a learning studio, three science and engineering labs, a computer lab, learning commons, tutoring center, faculty and administrative offices, student life offices and conference rooms.

OSU-Cascades

