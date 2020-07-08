Types of Cryptocurrency Applications for Android

When the bitcoin was launched over a decade years ago, the field of cryptocurrencies has expanded dramatically. Today, there are celebrities as well as citizens who want to invest in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. It is because there are huge opportunities for earning from bitcoins.

Not only bitcoins, but there are several virtual currencies available where you can invest and earn lots of passive income from it. However, the transactions of virtual currencies are safe and secure because of blockchain technology. In this technology, the details of the sender are hidden and no one can see that information until and unless the sender itself wants it.

Actually, in the transactions, there are no third parties involved in it. Only the sender and receiver are involved in it. On the other hand, there is no involvement of any banks and organizations which makes transactions quick. There are several benefits of cryptocurrencies that are really impossible to deny.

Types of Cryptocurrencies Applications for Androids

A cryptocurrency is a cell phone application that enables you to manage your cryptocurrency securities. But there are certain features that you must look in a cryptocurrency app such as real-time data, high security, and many more.

These features are important as you must consider them before investing in any type of cryptocurrency. Apps are easier for users to navigate easily at any time. Therefore, now not making you wait for any further, here are the different types of android applications for android,

Xapo Wallet:

This cryptocurrency app is absolutely free. It has all the usual features that you can expect from a wallet app. This app is very easy to use and has smooth features

Xapo Wallet offers 3 layers of security which is excellent and will make your task much easier. On the other hand, this app responds to every review of a play store. However, after using this app, you will come to know more.

Bitcoin Wallet – BTC.com:

Bitcoin Wallet is another free cryptocurrency app for android as well as IOS. The main benefit of using this app is that your data is completely secure from hackers and is always recoverable.

You can also buy bitcoin from this app and you can transfer via the QR code. This app is very easy to navigate and the features of it are excellent. There are no complex features in it that will make a bad user experience.

com Cryptocurrency:

If you want expert advice and want to use this app then investing.com cryptocurrency is a perfect choice for you. This app can track historical and real-time price tracking that will allow you to know how much money you made or how much money you have lost.

In this app, you can also set the price alert alarm which will make your task much easier. The database that it holds are very comprehensive too.

Enjin Wallet:

The first cryptocurrency for gaming was Enjin Coin. This app is only available for android, not IOS. After installing this app on your android phone, even if you lose your phone then you do not have to worry at all. It is because you can restore your wallet on another device.

The security that this app holds is great and this app has randomized keys and secure keyboards. This app is very easy to use on your android phone.

CryptoTrax – Coin Portfolio:

Now comes the CryptoTrax Coin Portfolio App. The features of this app are excellent. The price alerts of this app allow you to know the price ranging from each cryptocurrency from time to time.

You will be able to track the value of your holdings by inputting your transactions into CryptoTrax’s portfolio. This will make your task much easier. This app is regarded as one of the best cryptocurrency apps for android.