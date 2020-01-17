Types Of Loans For Debt Consolidation

If you borrowed any type of loan in the past but your current financial situation is not letting you pay back the loan, you can benefit from the debt consolidation loan. They are loans that are designed for individuals who are way under the debt and have no means to pay for the loan that is accumulating enormously with higher interest rates.

The debt consolidation works by bringing all the smaller loans that you previously borrowed together, and provides you with enough amount to make a single monthly payment for these loans. The name consolidation is also because many debts are merged into one big loan.

Typically the type of loans that are consolidated into one debt has higher interest rates. The debt consolidation loan has lower interest rates, therefore you borrow this loan and use it to pay for other loans. This way you save the amount that was being used for ever-increasing interest rates.

There are many types of loans lent by financial companies that you can use as a debt consolidation loan. Let’s have a look at the two major loans which can be used for this purpose.

Balance Transfer Credit Card

In this type of debt consolidation, you transfer the balances that are due on another credit card. This transfer can be made to just one card or more than one. Typically those credit cards that have low-interest rates are the best choice for a balance transfer. Low-interest rates on any card can be gained on promotions.

The card that you are going to use for debt consolidation should have a large credit limit so that you can pay for all your debts. However, you must be careful with this type of debt consolidation as it has the potential of impacting your credit score temporarily. One of the key factors in calculating the scores is the debt level, which can be impacted by stacking up too many due balances on one credit card.

Personal loans

Personal loans are usually the type of loans that can be used at the borrower’s discretion. They consist of an amount that larger than many other financial loans, usually up to 50,000 dollars. They are unsecured which means you do not have to keep anything as security for these loans.

They are paid back on a fixed schedule that is made during the time of the agreement. Their interest rates are oftentimes capped which makes it all the more preferable for borrowing. All these reasons are a clear indication that these loans can be the best way of consolidating your debts.

However, having a bad credit score can be a hindrance in the process of getting approved but some financial companies still lend loans to those who do not have good credit scores. It all depends on your luck.