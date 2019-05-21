U.S. Cross Country Ski Team Training in Bend

(Photo | Courtesy of Rebound Physical Therapy, LLC)

The U.S. Country Ski team is training here in Bend the next two weeks. The team will be skiing each morning then have a gym session followed by cool down and possible physical therapy with partnered group, Rebound Physical Therapy.

Rebound Physical Therapy has been a partner with the U.S. Ski and Snowboard teams for years and continues to work with them both onsite here in Central Oregon as well as travel to specified trainings with the teams over seas.

With the recent Olympic wins and attention drawn to the sport, athletes like Jessie Diggins are doing great things to gain exposure and attention to this physically demanding sport.

