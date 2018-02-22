U.S. Hwy. 20 & Barclay Drive Roundabout Art

(Photos above | Courtesy of City of Sisters)

On February 1, the top three artists previously selected by the Sisters Art Selection Committee presented scale models of their Art Proposals to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), the City of Sisters and the Art Selection Committee.

The top three artists and art proposals are:

• John Fleming from Seattle, Washington and Jeff Wester from Sisters with Butte

• Danae Bennett Miller from Tumalo with A Land of Contrasts

• Roger White Stoller, from Portola Valley, California with Mountain Helix

The Sisters community has the opportunity to view and comment on the models, which will be on display at City Hall until February 16. The Art Selection Committee, with input from the public viewing, will then make a recommendation to the Sisters City Council on February 28. The City Council will make the final selection of the artist(s) and artwork design concept, approved through a majority vote.

The winning art proposal will be a permanent installation in the center of the U.S. Highway 20 and Barclay Drive roundabout. The art installation is projected to be completed by fall of 2018 and is fully funded by a Federal Lands Access Program Grant (FLAP).

