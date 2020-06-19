U.S. Money Reserve Announces “Wings of Gratitude” Campaign

On June 18, 2020, U.S. Money Reserve announced its “Wings of Gratitude” campaign, a United States armed services appreciation initiative designed to encourage giving back to veterans and active military members. The campaign launched the effort with a press release, explaining their goal to encourage “families across the nation to mail or digitally submit positive messages to veterans and active-duty members of the military.” Launching the Wings of Gratitude campaign represents a longstanding effort by U.S. Money Reserve to uplift both active-duty and veteran U.S. armed service members.

The Fundamentals of Wings of Gratitude

U.S. Money Reserve launched this initiative to assist families with expressing their gratitude for the U.S. armed services with a meaningful, individualized approach. Initiative participation will help children learn about the commitment U.S. soldiers and veterans make to keep the nation safe. The Wings of Gratitude initiative also collaborates with WISH for OUR HEROES (W4OH), a nonprofit organization aimed at assisting members of the U.S. armed services. Their operations involve evaluating daily needs and specific requests from U.S. armed service members and fulfilling these requests to make their lives easier. W4OH collaborates with U.S. Money Reserve within the Wings of Gratitude campaign to guarantee that all messages are securely delivered to soldiers in a timely, organized manner.

Suggested contributions to Wings of Gratitude include handwritten notes and letters, drawings, and photographs. U.S. Money Reserve hopes to take this initiative a step further by providing a crafted gift to campaign recipients. During the first 10,000 delivered messages, U.S. Money Reserve will gift a one-ounce Iwo Jima 75th anniversary silver bullion coin to every military member or veteran who receives a Wings of Gratitude message.

Interested families looking to participate in the Wings of Gratitude initiative can support veterans and military members by writing letters of appreciation, uploading positive messages, or sending pictures digitally at www.wingsofgratitude.org . Entries can also be sent by mail to Wings of Gratitude, P.O. Box 170339, Austin, TX 78717. Once they have submitted messages, participants can promote and share their experiences on social media using the #WingsofGratitude hashtag. Additional resources are also available at www.usmoneyreserve.com .

Public Awareness for Veterans’ Affairs

U.S. Money Reserve has a long legacy of contributing to veterans’ affairs activities. Last November, the National Naval Aviation Museum, administered by the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, announced the construction of a new exhibit titled “The Great War.” The exhibition will highlight the legacy of American sacrifices during World War I and illustrate how U.S. naval aviation contributed to the conflict. In honor of the exhibit, which is planned to open in 2021, U.S. Money Reserve presented a series of Great War coins to the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation on Veterans Day 2019. This partnership between U.S. Money Reserve and the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation helped bring attention to the Foundation’s ongoing efforts at the National Naval Aviation Museum to educate Americans about the sacrifices incurred during the Great War.

In the continued spirit of collaboration for veterans’ affairs, U.S. Money Reserve partnered with J. R. Martinez to promote Wings of Gratitude. J. R. Martinez is a New York Times best-selling author, burn survivor, and Army veteran. He will serve as the Wings of Gratitude ambassador and face of the campaign. Martinez proudly announced his ambassadorship for Wings of Gratitude by stating that the initiative “will boost morale and goodwill to those who have served or [are]currently [serving]our country.” He also spoke to the initiative’s value from his personal experience in affirming that “as a veteran myself, I can’t express enough how much it means for people to show their gratitude when you have been through so much.” Martinez is hopeful that all members of the armed services, whether on active duty or veterans, will enjoy the initiative’s messages of support and appreciation.

About U.S. Money Reserve

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve is one of the largest distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, and platinum legal-tender coins. Hundreds of thousands of clients rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals. They are widely regarded as industry leaders who provide customer service and establish long-term relationships with both prospective clients and long-time buyers.