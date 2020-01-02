UDRC January 16 Meeting: Meet the Deschutes National Forest Supervisor

The Upper Deschutes River Communities is honored to introduce Holly Jewkes as the new Deschutes National Forest Supervisor. Jewkes and Kevin Larkin, Bend-Fort Rock District Ranger on the Deschutes National Forest, will be speaking at the UDRC general meeting January 16, 2020 at the Sunriver Library from 3:00 to 4:30pm. They will be discussing issues affecting our area and providing information about the forest health and Forest Service programs currently underway, as well as future plans. They will be answering written questions from the audience.

Jewkes started as the Forest Supervisor on the Deschutes National Forest in early August 2019. Prior to that, she served as the Deputy Forest Supervisor on the Willamette National Forest for four years. Kevin Larkin has served as Bend-Fort Rock District Ranger on the Deschutes National Forest since 2012. His duties include leadership and management of activities including fire, recreation and vegetation management on the 1.1 million-acre Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District.

Donations are needed for UDRC Defensible Space Reimbursement Program. Since 2004, the UDRC has invested more than $700,000 in its service area in education, defensible space and support of the Deschutes National Forest and other nonprofits. The UDRC Defensible Space Reimbursement Program reimburses up to $500 of property owner’s expenses for creating or maintaining wildfire defensible space. This program is funded by a matching grant from the MCM Foundation. Up to now, $4,350 of the $5,000 needed by December 31, 2019 has been raised in order to receive $5,000 in grant funds for 2020. Please consider making a donation by clicking on Donate to UDRC.

udrc.org