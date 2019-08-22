Uncorked Sunriver Wine Event Set for September 13-14

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Owners Association)

Wine, chocolate and cheese… who could ask for anything more? The Sunriver Owners Association, in sponsorship with Cascara Vacation Rentals, presents Uncorked, Sunriver Style on Friday, September 13 from 3-8pm and Saturday, September 14 from 12-6pm at SHARC’s Benham Hall and John Gray Amphitheater.

This two-day event will feature specialty wines, chocolate and cheese along with music, classes and boutique vendors. The event will be located inside Benham Hall, while the outdoor amphitheater and patio will provide a relaxing atmosphere to host the music, food carts and dining area.

Uncorked will feature wineries from regions including the Rogue, Umpqua and Willamette valleys. Wineries will be offering tastes, glasses, flights and bottles for sale. Tastings start at $1.

In addition to the wineries, sample decadent chocolates and cheeses while shopping boutique vendors. Other food and beverage vendors will also be available.

We all know wine and cheese are two of life’s great culinary pleasures. Learn how to pair them perfectly with wine and cheese pairing classes presented by Creative Kindred Kitchen. Classes begin by introducing you to Oregon wines and finish with cheese and chocolate pairings. The hour-long classes are 4pm Friday and 1pm and 3pm on Saturday. Seating is limited to first come availability. Sign up for each class begins one hour prior to class start time.

Live music will include The Nu Wavers on Friday in the John Gray Amphitheater. On Saturday, you can listen to the Lighterlights at 12:30pm followed by Timothy James at 3:30pm.

Sip, savor and make it a wine weekend with Uncorked, Sunriver Style. Pre-sale admission is $12 and includes entry on both days, a logo glass and two sampling tokens (presale available through September 12). Event general admission will be $15 and include admission for both days, wine glass and one token. $5 admission per day is also available for ages under 21 years old and non-wine drinking participants.

sunriversharc.com/uncorked