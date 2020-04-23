United Way Funds 23 Local Nonprofits with $97,000 for COVID-19

(Photo | Courtesy of United Way)

From its local Central Oregon COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, United Way has thus far distributed $97,000 to 23 local and regional nonprofit agencies that are meeting the emergency needs of our community’s most vulnerable, deducting no administrative fees.

Last week, United Way granted $19,000 to four more agencies. These newest partners are Family Access Network (FAN) ($5,000), KIDS Center ($4,000) and Friends of the Children ($5,000) all serving Central Oregon, as well as Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver ($5,000).

United Way will continue to award grants weekly to local and regional agencies. Nonprofits across our region (Warm Springs and Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties) are invited to apply. The grant application process is streamlined to expedite funding and can be found here: deschutesunitedway.org/central-oregon-covid-19-response-fund/.

To date, United Way in Central Oregon has raised nearly $129,000 to deliver help and essential services to those who need it most right now. Most recently, Consumer Cellular donated $3,500 to the United Way COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. PacificSource Health Plans donated $50,000 in seed money to start the Fund. Oregon Community Foundation and Ford Family Foundation followed suit with $30,000 and $10,000 respectively. Our local United Way in Central Oregon has added $30,000 to the Fund.

Our community knows that our local United Way is the most reliable agency with capacity to reach our most marginalized community members. As a community leader, United Way is reliably accomplished in quickly mobilizing funding and distributing it where it has the greatest impact on the greatest need.

Those who want to help in the face of overwhelming need in this time of crisis can confidently invest in our local United Way’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. It is feeding people who need to be fed.

In this time of need, United Way knows how to help. The local nonprofit knows regional agencies, knows how each serves this community, can quickly access funds, rapidly directs resources where they can be best used by those who need them most and can be trusted to do the job right.

The four newly funded agencies join 19 others, for a total of 23 COVID-19 Partners. Prior local United Way COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund recipients are: Council on Aging of Central Oregon (Meals on Wheels) ($5,000), Latino Community Association (Central Oregon) ($5,000), Every Child Central Oregon ($3,500), Thrive Central Oregon ($5,000), St. Vincent de Paul of Crook County ($5,000), Madras Community Food Pantry (Jefferson County and Warm Springs) ($4,000), L.I.N.C. Madras (Jefferson County) ($5,000), Warm Springs Community Action Team ($5,000), Beulah’s Place (Deschutes County) ($2,500), St. Vincent de Paul in La Pine Food Bank ($2,500), La Pine Senior Activity Center ($2,500), UPCAP in Three Rivers ($5,000), Jericho Road of Redmond ($5,000), Sisters Family Access Network (FAN) ($5,000), Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend ($3,000), DAWNS House (Bend) ($5,000), Ronald McDonald House of Bend ($2,000), Reach Out NP (Bend) ($3,000) and the Giving Plate (Bend) ($5,000)

Make a Donation:

100 percent of donations to the local Central Oregon United Way COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund are distributed to community agencies to help those in our community who need it right now. United Way deducts no administrative fees. Give now at deschutesunitedway.org.

Apply for a Grant:

For more information or to learn more about the United Way Central Oregon COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund grant application for regional nonprofits visit: deschutesunitedway.org/central-oregon-covid-19-response-fund/ or contact Kati Hannigan, Community Impact Associate at 541-389-6507 or kati@deschutesunitedway.org.

deschutesunitedway.org