United Way Funds Three More Local Nonprofits For COVID-19 Emergency Response 

Our local United Way in Central Oregon has funded three more agencies that are providing essential services and meeting emergency needs for members of our community during this time of crisis.

Those three nonprofits are The Redmond Senior Center of Oregon (serving Redmond, Terrebonne, Crooked River Ranch, Powell Butte, Alfalfa, Eagle Crest and unincorporated areas in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook Counties) ($5,000), Rimrock Trails Treatment Services (serving Crook and Deschutes Counties) ($5,000) and Westside Sisters Church Food Bank (serving Deschutes County) ($5,000).

Thus far, United Way has funded 26 local and regional nonprofits with $112,000 from its local Central Oregon COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, deducting no administrative fees.

United Way will continue to award grants weekly to local and regional agencies. Nonprofits across our region (Warm Springs, and Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties) are invited to apply. The grant application process is streamlined to expedite funding and can be found here: deschutesunitedway.org/central-oregon-covid-19-response-fund.

Make a Donation:

One hundred percent of donations to the local Central Oregon United Way COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund are distributed to community agencies to help those in our community who need it right now. Give now at deschutesunitedway.org.

Apply for a Grant:

For more information or to learn more about the United Way Central Oregon COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund grant application for regional nonprofits visit: deschutesunitedway.org/central-oregon-covid-19-response-fund or contact Kati Hannigan, Community Impact associate, at 541-389-6507 or kati@deschutesunitedway.org.

deschutesunitedway.org