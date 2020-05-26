United Way Has Distributed $135,000 for Local COVID-19 Emergency Response

Since the local Central Oregon COVID-19 Response Fund’s inception in March of this year, our local United Way in Central Oregon awarded $135,000 to 29 local and regional nonprofit programs that are meeting emergency needs and providing essential services for our community’s most vulnerable, deducting no administrative fees.

Most recently, United Way has funded three additional nonprofit programs with $23,000 in grant monies. They are: Opportunity Foundation of Central Oregon ($10,000), J Bar J Youth Services ($5,000) and St. Vincent de Paul of La Pine ($8,000). The other 26 programs can be found listed here at deschutesunitedway.org/covid-19-partners.

A clearinghouse for COVID-19 donations in our region, our local United Way is the most reliable agency with capacity to reach our most marginalized community members. As a community leader with a deep and longstanding familiarity of agencies serving Central Oregon’s most vulnerable, United Way is now pivoting towards ongoing needs that members of our community and the agencies that serve them will face in adapting to the pandemic. It has created a local COVID-19 Recovery & Resilience Fund.

