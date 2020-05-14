United Way Hiring New Role — Traces Movement Director

Recruitment has opened for the position of TRACEs Director. TRACEs is a region-wide partnership in Central Oregon tackling the root causes of major social concerns such as suicide, depression, chronic diseases, incarceration, lost productivity, low performance in schools and more.

Our local United Way in Central Oregon serves as the collective action backbone for TRACEs, a movement representing 100+ nonprofits, agencies and individuals in Jefferson, Crook and Deschutes Counties, and on the lands of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Together their collective impact aims to break the cycle of generational poverty and historical oppression.

TRACEs partners share a devotion to nurturing resilience and to reducing the effects of trauma, a root cause of challenges faced by many in our community.

This position presents a unique opportunity for a passionate and dedicated person to make a lasting mark on the future of the TRACEs movement and the health and welfare of our region. The TRACEs Director will lead the TRACEs movement, with a mission to create conditions that nurture resilience in Central Oregon.

The TRACEs Director will guide and facilitate the implementation of TRACEs strategies, while coordinating with community partners. This position will amplify and prioritize marginalized voices and community-led priorities, connect stakeholders across sectors and communities, all the while aligning efforts to nurture resilience. Facilitation of the Children & Youth in Foster Care Workgroup, developing and sustaining Learning Communities to advance the work, and providing evaluation measures for resilience building are also in this position’s purview. Trauma-informed policies and practices, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion are foundational components of the operational scope of the position.

Those interested in applying can find more information at deschutesunitedway.org/about/team-board/jobs.

deschutesunitedway.org